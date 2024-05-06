Gobert Questionable For Timberwolves, Nuggets Game Two

SALT LAKE CITY – Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert is listed as questionable ahead of Monday’s game two of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Denver Nuggets.

The Timberwolves stunned the defending champions in the series opener beating the Nuggets thanks in part to Gobert’s 12-point, 13-rebound, three-block performance.

Rudy Gobert Questionable For Game Two

Though Gobert is listed as questionable due to personal reasons, there was an understanding that the Timberwolves defensive anchor could miss time during the postseason if his girlfriend, Julia Bonilla, were to go into labor with the couple’s first child.

In February, the pair announced that they were expecting on Instagram during the All-Star break.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rudy D. Gobert (@rudygobert27)

The Timberwolves are coming off a four-game sweep over the star-studded Phoenix Suns in the opening round of the playoffs.

Gobert averaged 15.0 points, 11.0 rebounds. and 1.3 blocks in the series.

The former Utah Jazz center is expected to be named the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year when the award is announced on Tuesday.

It will mark the fourth time Gobert has won the award, matching Dikembe Mutombo and Ben Wallace as the most decorated defenders in NBA history.

Gobert spent the first nine seasons of his career in Utah before being traded to the Timberwolves in July of 2022.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.



Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Follow @benshoops