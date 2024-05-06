Former BYU DT Danny Saili Finds SEC Home In Transfer Portal

PROVO, Utah – Former BYU defensive tackle Danny Saili has found a new home in the Transfer Portal.

Saili announced on Monday his commitment to the Arkansas Razorbacks in the SEC.

“Woo pig @CoachDekeAdams let’s do it,” wrote Saili on X.

Saili spent one semester with the BYU football program. He participated in spring practice and, coming out of spring, was viewed as a potential impact player along the interior of BYU’s defensive line.

During the final week of spring practice, he was on the second-team defense after BYU had Blake Mangelson taking snaps at defensive tackle.

BYU football head coach Kalani Sitake praised Saili’s potential during spring practice in March.

“[Saili] is going to be a guy that’s going to be on the field,” said Sitake during spring practice. “We’ve gotta get him in playing shape, but we’re starting to see a lot of the big guys doing many good things.”

Saili was projected to be BYU’s starting nose guard in KSL Sports’ Post-Spring depth chart for 2024.

The 6-foot-3, 360-pound Saili moves to Arkansas with two years of eligibility remaining in his collegiate career.

When Saili signed with BYU in December, he flipped to the Cougars after once being committed to the Texas Tech Red Raiders. At the time of his commitment to BYU, he said that he “was not promised a car, any money, but a chance to grow as a football player and as a member of the LDS church” in a since-deleted tweet on X.

Among the BYU players who have entered the transfer portal during the 2024 cycle, Saili is the fourth to land at a Power Four institution. The others include EDGE rusher John Henry Daley (Utah), long snapper Austin Riggs (Rutgers), and cornerback Quenton Rice (Kansas State)

