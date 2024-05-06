On the Site:
HEALTH

Alzheimer’s Foundation of America to hold free educational conference for Utah caregivers

May 6, 2024, 4:03 PM | Updated: 4:11 pm

Tamara Vaifanua's Profile Picture

BY TAMARA VAIFANUA


SALT LAKE CITY — The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America will be putting on a free conference in May to educate caregivers and communities in Utah on the latest treatments in the Alzheimer’s and dementia field.

The Utah Alzheimer’s and Caregiving conference will feature local experts who will discuss early detection, estate planning, therapies and treatments.

“We really believe that knowledge is a tool of empowerment in any situation, but especially in something as challenging as caring for a loved one with dementia,” said AFA’s director of media relations, Chris Schneider.

Dr. Donna Cross with the University of Utah will share a new treatment she’s developed with other researchers. It’s based on a cancer drug they repurposed to treat dementia. Researchers are currently testing it in mice and have seen amazing results with a complete reversal of their symptoms. According to Cross, the drug could help certain parts of the brain stay stronger.

“I would like to give people hope for the future and understand just because they’re loved one or they have received this diagnosis there aren’t people who are really working hard to help.”

The educational conference will be held at Embassy Suites Hilton in West Vally City on Wednesday, May 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration for the conference can be made online.

Contributing: Mary Culbertson, KSL TV

