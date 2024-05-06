One person killed in crash on Mountain View Corridor

WEST JORDAN — West Jordan police said one person died in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon.

According to Sgt. Kendall Holt with the West Jordan Police Department, the accident occurred at 9000 South and Mountain View Corridor just after noon.

A small SUV and a pickup truck were involved, with a passenger in the SUV dying from injuries sustained in the crash. The identity of the victim was not released.

Police said that no suspicious activity is suspected and all individuals involved are cooperating with the investigation. After a brief closure, all lanes of traffic have re-opened. Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.