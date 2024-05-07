On the Site:
Fox Sports Analyst Joel Klatt Confidently Puts Utah Football In His Top 10

May 7, 2024, 12:20 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt is high on Utah football. He has been for a while now and his latest top 25 reflects that once more.

Klatt confidently put the Utes within his top 10 for the 2024 football season before proceeding to give his reasons why.

“Utah should win the Big 12 and they will be in the Playoff,” Klatt said. “They’ll have a top four seed in the Playoff. Wrap your heads around that. Utah, most likely at the end of the year is going to have a BYE and a top four seed in the College Football Playoff. They are the best team in the Big 12. Cam Rising is back. Kyle Whittingham- I don’t know how much longer Kyle Whittingham is going to go, but immediately now that they are in the Big 12- the toughest place to play in the Big 12? Salt Lake City.”

The Buzz Around Utah Football

Klatt’s enthusiasm for the Utes seems to mirror how the program feels internally about the team they are fielding.

Both Utah offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig and defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley were bullish about the returning talent and new talent on both sides of the ball after spring practices wrapped.

Tell us what you think in the comments. Will Utah football win the Big 12 and move on the to the College Football Playoff in 2024?

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com

