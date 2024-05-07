Utah Football Picks Up Commitment From Quarterback Transfer Sam Huard

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football indicated they wanted another quarterback for depth purposes after spring ball and they just landed one in Cal Poly transfer Sam Huard.

Huard was a five-star recruit in the 2021 cycle when he originally committed to Washington. Huard started in one game for the Huskies as a freshman against rival Washington State.

In the Apple Cup, Huard went 22-42 passing for 241 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions.

Huard transferred to Cal Poly in 2023 and was 185-304 passing for 2,205 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

Utah’s latest commit will be in the mix for the Utes’ backup quarterback role behind starter Cam Rising along with Brandon Rose and Isaac Wilson.

Utah Football Checks Off A Position On Their “Wish List”

Head coach Kyle Whittingham indicated Utah might look into bringing in another quarterback despite having starter Cam Rising and what sounds like two viable options as backups in Brandon Rose and Isaac Wilson late in spring ball.

“We’ll see,” Whittingham said. “We’ll see what happens and evaluate spring in its entirety once it’s over with. The portal opens- what, next Tuesday? Or this coming Tuesday- it’s very possible we may be in the market, but maybe not. We’ll just have to see what we think is best going forward once we have a chance to look at all of the evaluations from spring football.”

Thank you Utah Athletics for this opportunity. GO UTES pic.twitter.com/S4zox12dEP — Caleb Lohner (@caleblohner) May 6, 2024

Huard is the second addition to the roster in two days with the Utes receiving a commitment from former basketball player Caleb Lohner to play tight end on May 6.

