On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Weekend traffic alert for Davis County
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Football Picks Up Commitment From Quarterback Transfer Sam Huard

May 7, 2024, 12:40 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football indicated they wanted another quarterback for depth purposes after spring ball and they just landed one in Cal Poly transfer Sam Huard.

Huard was a five-star recruit in the 2021 cycle when he originally committed to Washington. Huard started in one game for the Huskies as a freshman against rival Washington State.

In the Apple Cup, Huard went 22-42 passing for 241 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions.

Huard transferred to Cal Poly in 2023 and was 185-304 passing for 2,205 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

Utah’s latest commit will be in the mix for the Utes’ backup quarterback role behind starter Cam Rising along with Brandon Rose and Isaac Wilson.

Utah Football Checks Off A Position On Their “Wish List”

Head coach Kyle Whittingham indicated Utah might look into bringing in another quarterback despite having starter Cam Rising and what sounds like two viable options as backups in Brandon Rose and Isaac Wilson late in spring ball.

“We’ll see,” Whittingham said. “We’ll see what happens and evaluate spring in its entirety once it’s over with. The portal opens- what, next Tuesday? Or this coming Tuesday- it’s very possible we may be in the market, but maybe not. We’ll just have to see what we think is best going forward once we have a chance to look at all of the evaluations from spring football.”

Huard is the second addition to the roster in two days with the Utes receiving a commitment from former basketball player Caleb Lohner to play tight end on May 6.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Valley Men’s Basketball Adds Multiple Transfer Players

Utah Valley men’s basketball announced the addition of multiple players to its roster via the transfer portal ahead of the 2024-25 season.

53 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Basketball Gets Commitment From Former Baylor Guard

Things are picking up for the Runnin' Utes after a rough stretch as former Baylor guard Miro Little announced his commitment via X.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Fox Sports Analyst Joel Klatt Confidently Puts Utah Football In His Top 10

Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt is high on Utah football. He has been for a while now and his latest top 25 reflects that once more.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama Named NBA Rookie Of Year After Record-Setting Season

Spurs center Victor Wembanyama was announced as the unanimous winner of the NBA's Rookie of the Year award.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Sunny Choi Leads Team USA Breaking Into Paris Summer Olympics

Sunny Choi quit her job to pursue the Olympics full-time and will represent the United States of America at the Summer Games in Paris.

5 hours ago

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Draft Prospect: Colorado F Cody Williams

Colorado forward Cody Williams is projected to be selected in the lottery of the 2024 NBA Draft where the Utah Jazz own a top-ten pick.

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Utah Football Picks Up Commitment From Quarterback Transfer Sam Huard