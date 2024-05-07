Utah Basketball Gets Commitment From Former Baylor Guard

SALT LAKE CITY – Things are picking up for the Runnin’ Utes after a rough stretch as former Baylor guard Miro Little announced his commitment via X.

Little brings valuable experience playing in the Big 12 which Utah will call home this season.

In his one year with the Bears, Little averaged seven minutes of play and was good for 42.9 percent from the field, 36 percent from the three and 72.2 percent from the line.

A Recap Of Utah’s Recent Woes And The Work Ahead

Deivon Smith might have been the biggest blow to the Utes (at least from a player standpoint) after he entered the NCAA Transfer Portal and just committed to St. John’s.

In just the past few weeks Utah head coach Craig Smith has had two assistant coaches leave (DeMarlo Slocum and Chris Burgess) along with rising star center Keba Keita hitting the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Earlier in the transfer portal process, Rollie Worster entered as well. He will now be suiting up for Nebraska. He was joined by Luca Tarlac and Wilguens Exacte.

Additionally, Ben Carlson retired from basketball to pursue a business venture.

However, it hasn’t been entirely bad news for the Utes who have already brought in transfers Keanu Dawes and Mason Madsen (Gabe Madsen’s twin brother). Zach Keller, and Caleb Lohner will also be on hand to help the rebuild efforts of Utah basketball for the 2024-25 season.

