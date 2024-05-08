On the Site:
Police ask for public’s help finding missing teen

May 8, 2024, 3:41 PM

BY ELIZA PACE


BRIGHAM CITY — Brigham City Police are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl. Allie Eddings was last seen on May 6, 2024 at 4 p.m. at Pioneer Park in Brigham City, Utah.

Allie has brown hair with blonde highlights, weighs 120 pounds and is 5’9″.

She was last seen wearing black leggings, red Brigham recreation shirt, cream Carhart beanie, tan Converse shoes, and a black coat. Police said Allie is struggling with mental health issues.

Anyone with information about Allie’s whereabouts should contact Box Elder Communications Center-BECC at 435-734-3300.

