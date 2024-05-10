On the Site:
KSLSPORTS FEED

How To Watch The NBA Draft Lottery

May 10, 2024, 11:40 AM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will be represented by former player and current television analyst Thurl Bailey at the NBA Draft Lottery.

The Jazz own the eighth-best odds of moving up in the draft lottery after finishing the 2023-24 season with a record of 31-51.

The lottery is scheduled for Sunday, May 12 at 1 PM MST in Chicago. The results of the lottery will be aired on ABC.

Related: What Happens If Jazz Win The Draft Lottery?

Who Has The Best Odds Of Winning NBA Draft Lottery?

The 14 teams who missed the NBA playoffs each have the opportunity to move into the top four picks of June’s draft.

The Detroit Pistons and Washington Wizards each have a 24 percent chance of landing the top overall pick, a 13.4 percent chance of drafting second, a 12.7 percent chance of drafting third, and a 12.0 percent chance of drafting fourth.

Having finished the season with the league’s worst record, the Pistons have a 47.9 percent chance of selecting fifth, but can’t fall any further down the draft order.

The Wizards own a 27.8 percent chance of drafting fifth and a 20 percent chance of selecting sixth.

The Jazz own a 6.0 percent chance of selecting first, a 6.3 percent chance of selecting second, a 6.7 percent chance of drafting third, and a 7.2 percent chance of drafting fourth.

Having finished with the league’s eighth-worst record the Jazz own a 34.5 percent chance of drafting eighth overall, a 32.1 percent chance of a team leaping them in the lottery and dropping them to ninth, and a 6.7 percent chance of two teams leaping them and drafting 10th overall.

There is a 0.4 percent chance the Jazz are lept by three teams in the lottery, dropping the pick to 11th, which would then belong to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Golden State Warriors narrowly missed the playoffs, and have the worst odds of moving up in the lottery. The Warriors own a 0.7 percent chance of drafting first overall, and a 3.4 percent chance of moving up into the top four picks overall.

Jazz Draft Lottery Reaction Show

You can listen to a special NBA Draft Lottery reaction show on 97.5 the KSL Sports Zone beginning at 1:30 PM MST on Sunday.

The NBA Draft is scheduled for June 26-27 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah's sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

