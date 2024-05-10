BYU Lands Commitment From Vegas RB Cale Breslin

PROVO, Utah – BYU football picked up a commitment from Cale Breslin on Friday.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound running back from Las Vegas, Nevada, announced his pledge to the Cougars. 247Sports rates Breslin a three-star prospect in the class of 2025.

“100% committed to @BYUfootball. I want to thank God, my parents, and everyone who supported me on this journey,” wrote Breslin on X.

Breslin picked BYU over offers from Wisconsin, Indiana, Syracuse, San Diego State, Hawaii, FAU, and UConn.

BYU officially offered Breslin a scholarship during the spring evaluation period on April 18th.

Breslin preps at Faith Lutheran High School, a faith-based Christian institution in Vegas. His high school coach is a familiar name here in Utah, it’s former Utah offensive coordinator and UNLV head coach Mike Sanford Sr.

Sanford became the head coach at Faith Lutheran in 2020.

Breslin rushed for 1,226 yards and 10 touchdowns in his junior year. The Las Vegas Review-Journal named him a first-team offensive selection at RB. He enters his senior season as the 10th-best prospect in the state of Nevada, according to 247Sports.

Breslin’s commitment brings BYU’s total of commits for the 2025 class to four. The other commits include Newbury Park, California tight end Blake Bryce, Weber High linebacker Tyler Payne, and Riverton kicker Will Walker.

