On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Lands Commitment From Vegas RB Cale Breslin

May 10, 2024, 12:01 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – BYU football picked up a commitment from Cale Breslin on Friday.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound running back from Las Vegas, Nevada, announced his pledge to the Cougars. 247Sports rates Breslin a three-star prospect in the class of 2025.

“100% committed to @BYUfootball. I want to thank God, my parents, and everyone who supported me on this journey,” wrote Breslin on X.

Breslin picked BYU over offers from Wisconsin, Indiana, Syracuse, San Diego State, Hawaii, FAU, and UConn.

BYU officially offered Breslin a scholarship during the spring evaluation period on April 18th.

Breslin preps at Faith Lutheran High School, a faith-based Christian institution in Vegas. His high school coach is a familiar name here in Utah, it’s former Utah offensive coordinator and UNLV head coach Mike Sanford Sr.

Sanford became the head coach at Faith Lutheran in 2020.

Breslin rushed for 1,226 yards and 10 touchdowns in his junior year. The Las Vegas Review-Journal named him a first-team offensive selection at RB. He enters his senior season as the 10th-best prospect in the state of Nevada, according to 247Sports.

Breslin’s commitment brings BYU’s total of commits for the 2025 class to four. The other commits include Newbury Park, California tight end Blake Bryce, Weber High linebacker Tyler Payne, and Riverton kicker Will Walker.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

The A’s Are Winning Again, Even If Only A Small Crowd Of Diehards Are In Coliseum To See It

Small crowds of diehards are determined to cheer their beloved A's this year before they relocate to Sacramento for the next three seasons.

20 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch The NBA Draft Lottery

The NBA Draft Lottery is scheduled for Sunday, May 12 at 1 PM MST in Chicago. The results of the lottery will be aired on ABC.

30 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Utah RB Zack Moss Throws First Pitch At Cincinnati Reds Game

Bengals RB and former Utah star Zack Moss threw the first pitch at the Cincinnati Reds game against the Diamondbacks.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Chris Burgess Explains What ‘Jedi Knight’ Keba Keita Brings To BYU Basketball

Burgess sees Keba Keita as a center that fits what Kevin Young wants in his style of play.

20 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Carly Dockendorf Makes First Hire As Head Coach Of Utah Gymnastics

Carly Dockendorf has made her first major hire as the head coach of the Red Rocks and it was a good one.

20 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Glen ‘Big Baby’ Davis Sentenced To 40 Months For Defrauding NBA Insurance Plan

Glen Davis was sentenced to 40 months in a federal prison for his participation in a scheme that defrauded an insurance plan for NBA players.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

BYU Lands Commitment From Vegas RB Cale Breslin