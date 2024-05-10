‘Heart and soul of Sunset’: City announces passing of Sunset mayor

SUNSET — Sunset city officials announced the city’s “cherished leader,” Mayor Howard Madsen, died on Thursday.

“Mayor Madsen was not just a public figure; he was part of the heart and soul of Sunset city. His unwavering dedication, tireless commitment and visionary leadership helped transform Sunset into the vibrant community it is today. From the moment he took office, Mayor Madsen worked tirelessly to improve the lives of every resident, ensuring that Sunset city remained a place of opportunity, inclusivity and warmth,” a city statement said.

The city said Madsen was more than just a politician, he was a friend. Officials said his absence will be felt by all and his legacy will inspire everyone to strive for a brighter future. Madsen served as the city’s mayor since 2017. He was also a vice-chairman of the North Davis Fire District.

“His infectious laughter and playful spirit lit up every room he entered. Whether he was leading City Council meetings or participating in local events, Mayor Madsen brought a sense of joy and camaraderie that united our community like never before,” city leaders said.

Funeral services have not been announced for Madsen, and a cause of death was not given. “His legacy of kindness, compassion, and genuine care for others will forever be etched in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing him. Mayor Madsen leaves behind a city transformed by his vision, a community strengthened by his leadership and countless cherished memories that will live on in our hearts,” city leaders said. Madsen had “the heart of a public servant” during his time as Sunset’s mayor, Coalville’s mayor and while working for the Utah Highway Patrol, Utah Rep. Karen Peterson, who represents Sunset, said on social media Thursday. “He was so dedicated to establishing the Sunset Veterans Park to honor those who had served. I am glad he saw it completed. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and Sunset city,” she said. Clinton Mayor Brandon Stanger said he was saddened by the news of Madsen’s passing. “He and I had the opportunity to carpool to many meetings together. I will miss our talks and his advice on those drives. I thank him for being a mentor to me. I also would like to thank his family for sharing him with the community for decades as a Utah Highway Patrol officer and as an elected official. I’ll miss you, and may God bless you till we meet again,” Stanger said. Sunset City Councilman Scott Wiggill was named Thursday as the city’s mayor pro tem.