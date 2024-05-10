On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
GUN VIOLENCE

Three teens face felony charges for Syracuse house party shooting

May 10, 2024, 2:52 PM | Updated: 2:54 pm

FILE - Handcuffs in a jail cell. (Ravell Call, Deseret News)

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


SYRACUSE — Three teen boys were charged with multiple felonies after shooting another teen in the leg at a house party in January, Syracuse police say.

On Thursday night, the Syracuse Police Department said two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old were identified as the shooting suspects.

Police said the three teens shot another teen boy in the leg while at a house party near 1175 S. 1950 West on Jan. 20. The victim received medical attention and has recovered from his injuries.

According to police, all teens were charged with felony counts of discharge of a firearm, aggravated assault, riot, and misdemeanor charges of threatening or using a firearm during a fight.

One of the 16-year-olds was also charged with felony counts of arranging the distribution of a controlled substance, possession with the intent to distribute, and a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana, the Syracuse police said.

The 17-year-old was charged with felony counts of receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle and possessioning a firearm as a restricted person and a misdemeanor charge of assault, according to police.

“We understand the concerns that arise from such incidents and want to reassure the public that the Syracuse Police Department remains steadfast in its duty to protect our community. We are committed to transparency and keeping the public informed about developments that impact public safety,” the department said in a Facebook post.

