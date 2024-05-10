Report: Jazz Assistant Lamar Skeeter Joining Hornets Staff

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz assistant coach Lamar Skeeter is reportedly leaving the team to join the Charlotte Hornets staff under the recently hired Charles Lee.

Lee, a former assistant for the Boston Celtics, was named the Hornets coach on Thursday.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first broke the news of Skeeter’s departure Friday afternoon.

“The Charlotte Hornets are hiring Utah Jazz assistant Lamar Skeeter as the top assistant for new coach Charles Lee’s staff, sources tell ESPN,” Wojnarowski wrote. “Skeeter spent a decade with Jazz under Will Hardy and Quin Snyder, elevating from a development coach into a lead assistant.”

The Charlotte Hornets are hiring Utah Jazz assistant Lamar Skeeter as the top assistant for new coach Charles Lee’s staff, sources tell ESPN. Skeeter spent a decade with Jazz under Will Hardy and Quin Snyder, elevating from a development coach into a lead assistant. pic.twitter.com/TxMwgVfn2d — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 10, 2024

Lamar Skeeter Reportedly Leaving Jazz

Skeeter is one of the longest-tenured members of the Jazz’s staff having joined the team as an assistant coach under Snyder during the 2014-15 season.

Before Utah, Skeeter had served as an assistant under Mike Budenholzer with the Atlanta Hawks, and as a member of Alex Jensen’s coaching staff with the Canton Charge in the NBA D-League.

Charles Lee is hiring Utah assistant Lamar Skeeter as his top assistant, league sources confirm. #Hornets staff makeover is underway. — Rod Boone (@rodboone) May 10, 2024

Skeeter spent his college career playing at Walsh University in Ohio.

Last summer the Jazz welcomed Chad Forcier, Rick Higgins, Scott Morrison, and Mike Williams to Hardy’s coaching staff.

Evan Bradds, Jason Terry, Chris Jones, Sean Sheldon, Andrew Warren, Matthew Temple, George Rodman, Anthony Beaumont, and Becca Ward were also members of the Jazz’s staff in the 2023-24.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.



Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Follow @benshoops