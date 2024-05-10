Real Salt Lake Looks To Keep Top Spot In West In LA Against Galaxy

On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
LOS ANGELES – Following a disappointing result in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 32, Real Salt Lake seeks to maintain its momentum in MLS play on Saturday.

RSL will travel to Dignity Health Sports Park to face off against the LA Galaxy.

Two Top-3 Forces In West To Clash In Los Angeles

Real currently holds the top seed in the Western Conference with a record of 6-2-3.

Despite coming off of an early U.S. Open Cup loss to New Mexico United, Real Salt Lake is undefeated in its last seven MLS matches with five wins and two draws.

RSL’s last MLS loss came over two months ago to Colorado on March 9.

However, Real won’t have an easy matchup as they aim to build on their three-game MLS win streak.

The LA Galaxy holds the third spot in the West with a record of 5-2-4.

The Galaxy haven’t been as hot as RSL as of late with a 2-2-1 record in its last five. However, they have yet to lose at home in four games with two wins and two draws.

RSL and LA last met in October 2023. They played to a 2-2 draw in Los Angeles.

RELATED: Diego Luna’s 76th Minute Equalizer Gives Real Salt Lake Road Point

Both clubs look a lot different than they did last season though. The Galaxy was a bottom-five team in the MLS last season but has turned around to become a borderline contender in 2024.

The biggest difference for RSL this year has been the play of Chicho Arango. With nine goals and seven assists, Arango has become a serious threat for MVP.

Real Salt Lake will need Arango and the entire roster to step up this weekend as the game against LA could prove to have playoff implications.

The Galaxy sit just two points behind RSL in the standings. A loss would likely drop Real down to third in the West.

Real Salt Lake and LA face off one more time at America First Field on June 22. With both clubs competing for a playoff appearance, a win in at least one of the two matchups will be very important.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2024 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

