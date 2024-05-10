On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Van Sickle’s Complete Game Propels Utah Baseball To Huge Win Over Arizona

May 10, 2024, 3:03 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY— Call Bryson Van Sickle a big-game hunter after the redshirt senior threw his second complete game of the year in a 6-1 win over the first-place Arizona Wildcats. The former Westlake prep star needed 108 pitches to become the first U of U pitcher to throw two complete games in the same season.

The Utes opened a three-game series against Pac-12 leader Arizona on Friday, May 10.

RELATED: Senior Kai Roberts Feeling At Home Leading First-Place Utes

“We’re trying to score first, trying to win the first game of the series every time,” senior outfielder Karson Bodily said after going 2-3 with a homer and three RBI. “Setting the tone early is what can help us win the series, and Bryson did an outstanding job today batting the zone and making them off balance.”

With the win, Utah sits one game behind Arizona for the Pac-12 lead after being picked to finish tenth in the conference preseason polls. With six games left in the regular season, the Utes continue to focus on one game at a time.

“We’re doing a really good job competing,” head coach Gary Henderson said after the win. “In terms of the series itself, it’s just the ninth series. When we get done with this one, we’ve got another one next week against SC (USC Trojans), and you’ve got to win all the games that you can. We’d certainly like to end up on top, and to do that, we’ll need to play well tomorrow.”

RELATED: Micah Ashman Has Perfect Mindset As Lockdown Bullpen Arm

Van Sickle continues a dominant stretch of performances since getting his first decision of the year, a win over Cal-State Northridge on April 5. Since that start, the Eagle Mountain, Utah native has been 4-1, with his only loss coming last weekend at Oregon. Showing a willingness to rely on off-speed pitches, Van Sickle has thrown six or more innings in his previous six outings, including three straight single-game career highs in pitches.

“The second time through the lineup he went heavy changeup,” Henderson said of his starting pitcher. “I thought he did a really good job of throwing his curveball for strikes late in the count. It was a great effort by Bryson today.”

RELATED: Utah Baseball Punched Their Ticket To Pac-12 Tournament

“I’ve always had trust in the curveball, I feel like I could throw it in any count. This year, the changeup has really come a long way,” Van Sickle said.

Though the Utes have three games left at Smith’s Ballpark this season, the local product has likely thrown his last pitch as a Ute in Salt Lake City.

“It’s been an amazing opportunity,” Van Sickle said of playing three years so close to home. “It’s really special. I was almost tearing up on that last out with everybody clapping but I held it together.

RELATED STORIES

Follow The Utah Utes With KSL Sports

Utah plays the Wildcats in two more games over the weekend. The first pitch on Saturday, May 11, is at 11 a.m. MT at Smith’s Ballpark.

The Utes sit atop the Pac-12 regular season standings, tied with the Arizona Wildcats at 14-7 in conference play. Utah received 11 votes in the latest USU Today Top 25.

You can find KSL Sports coverage of the Utes here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece, our KSLsports.com insider, can give you the inside scoop. He’s your guide to the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and the Salt Lake Bees. Please take advantage of his in-depth coverage of the Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Flavor Flav Is Official Hype Man For US Women’s Water Polo In Paris Olympics

Maggie Steffens asked for more support for the U.S. women's water polo team, and the captain received one particularly surprising response.

15 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Hunter Dozier’s Career-Day Leads Salt Lake Bees Offense In Breakout Series

Former Kansas City Royal Hunter Dozier has been on a tear this week, leading the charge as the Salt Lake Bees bats got hot at home

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Lawson Crouse Opens Up About Relocation Drama, First Impressions Of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Hockey Team left wing Lawson Crouse joined the Utah Puck Report podcast to go over the chaotic last couple of months that saw him and his team relocated to Salt Lake City. Crouse played in over 500 games across eight seasons in Arizona. Utah NHL’s Lawson Crouse joined @PuckUtah to […]

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Looks To Keep Top Spot In West In LA Against Galaxy

Following a disappointing result in the U.S. Open Cup, RSL seeks to maintain its momentum in MLS play against the LA Galaxy.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Jazz Assistant Lamar Skeeter Joining Hornets Staff

Utah Jazz assistant coach Lamar Skeeter is reportedly leaving the team to join the staff of Charles Lee with the Charlotte Hornets.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Lands Commitment From Vegas RB Cale Breslin

PROVO, Utah – BYU football picked up a commitment from Cale Breslin on Friday. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound running back from Las Vegas, Nevada, announced his pledge to the Cougars. 247Sports rates Breslin a three-star prospect in the class of 2025. “100% committed to @BYUfootball. I want to thank God, my parents, and everyone who supported me […]

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Van Sickle’s Complete Game Propels Utah Baseball To Huge Win Over Arizona