Man in custody after trying to kidnap a ‘young girl’ during track meet, police say

CASTLE DALE, Emery County — A Utah man is in jail for allegedly grabbing a girl against her will near Emery High School on Friday, according to the Emery County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said authorities responded to a kidnapping happening on the north side of the Armory at the school while a track meet was happening.

“A young girl was grabbed and restrained against her will by a local man,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. “It appears that when the man realized that other people were witnessing his actions, he quickly released the girl.”

The office said Emery County deputies found the man sitting by himself at the end of the bleachers. Deputies took the man into custody without further incident.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man is being held in the Emery County Jail without bail on a kidnapping charge.

“I would like to thank the citizens who helped protect and comfort the victim and preserve the scene until law enforcement arrived. Once again it goes to show how important our citizens are to law enforcement. Please be aware of your surroundings,” Emery County Sheriff Tyson Huntington said.

The sheriff’s office is not releasing the man’s name as the investigation is ongoing.