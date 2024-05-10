Hunter Dozier’s Career-Day Leads Salt Lake Bees Offense In Breakout Series

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Kansas City Royal Hunter Dozier has been on a tear this week, leading the charge as the Salt Lake Bees bats got hot at home against the Sacramento River Cats.

The Bees are hosting the River Cats tonight in the fourth of a six-game series against the San Francisco Giants Triple-A affiliate.

Guess who? Hunter Dozier drives in ANOTHER run, his fourth of the day and 14th in the last three games! pic.twitter.com/QrM6GiM4qY — Salt Lake Bees (@SaltLakeBees) May 9, 2024

Dozier is rebounding nicely from a slow start to the season. He drove in 14 runs in the first three games of the series, including a career-high nine RBI, two home run performance in the series opener.

“It feels good,” Dozier said of his recent hot streak. “You have confidence, but it’s still baseball. You can feel good up there and still get out. I’m trying not to focus on the results. Stay in my process and keep working hard. Whatever happens on the field happens, but I’m really just trying to stay confident.”

He is hitting .225 with five homers, five doubles, and 29 RBI for Salt Lake in 32 games.

About Hunter Dozier

A 6’4, 200-pound right-handed third baseman, Dozier is in his first year with the Los Angeles Angels organization after spending the first ten seasons of his pro career with Kansas City.

A 2013 first-round draft pick of the Royals, eighth overall, Dozier made his major league debut in 2016, playing eight games for the defending World Series champions. Since then, the Wichita Falls, Texas native has played 595 MLB games, slashing .238/.305/.420 while committing just 22 errors. Dozier has 108 doubles, 27 triples, 73 home runs, and 235 career RBI at the major league level.

Hunted that one 🎯 Hunter Dozier’s third homer of the year gives us a five-run lead! pic.twitter.com/UJnt4TJQ8i — Salt Lake Bees (@SaltLakeBees) May 8, 2024

“Baseball is day-to-day,” Dozier said when asked about staying even-keeled throughout a season. “Treat each day as a new day, forget about yesterday and stay positive. The biggest thing for me is don’t let the results dictate your confidence.”

Dozier has a .258 BA in 563 career minor league games. He hit a career-high 23 home runs between Double-A and Triple-A in 2016.

Salt Lake (14-21, Last in PCL West) host the Sacramento River Cats (21-15, First in PCL West) at Smith’s Ballpark Friday, May 10, through Sunday, May 12. First pitch on Friday, May 10, is at 6:35 p.m. MT. The River Cats are the Triple-A affiliate for the San Francisco Giants.

