On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Hunter Dozier’s Career-Day Leads Salt Lake Bees Offense In Breakout Series

May 10, 2024, 5:08 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Kansas City Royal Hunter Dozier has been on a tear this week, leading the charge as the Salt Lake Bees bats got hot at home against the Sacramento River Cats.

The Bees are hosting the River Cats tonight in the fourth of a six-game series against the San Francisco Giants Triple-A affiliate.

RELATED: MiLB Season Heating Up As Salt Lake Bees Prepare For May

Dozier is rebounding nicely from a slow start to the season. He drove in 14 runs in the first three games of the series, including a career-high nine RBI, two home run performance in the series opener.

“It feels good,” Dozier said of his recent hot streak. “You have confidence, but it’s still baseball. You can feel good up there and still get out. I’m trying not to focus on the results. Stay in my process and keep working hard. Whatever happens on the field happens, but I’m really just trying to stay confident.”

He is hitting .225 with five homers, five doubles, and 29 RBI for Salt Lake in 32 games.

RELATED: Tony Parks Continues ‘Major League Standard’ For Salt Lake Bees

About Hunter Dozier

A 6’4, 200-pound right-handed third baseman, Dozier is in his first year with the Los Angeles Angels organization after spending the first ten seasons of his pro career with Kansas City.

A 2013 first-round draft pick of the Royals, eighth overall, Dozier made his major league debut in 2016, playing eight games for the defending World Series champions. Since then, the Wichita Falls, Texas native has played 595 MLB games, slashing .238/.305/.420 while committing just 22 errors. Dozier has 108 doubles, 27 triples, 73 home runs, and 235 career RBI at the major league level.

“Baseball is day-to-day,” Dozier said when asked about staying even-keeled throughout a season. “Treat each day as a new day, forget about yesterday and stay positive. The biggest thing for me is don’t let the results dictate your confidence.”

Dozier has a .258 BA in 563 career minor league games. He hit a career-high 23 home runs between Double-A and Triple-A in 2016.

RELATED STORIES

Follow The Salt Lake Bees With KSL Sports

Salt Lake (14-21, Last in PCL West) host the Sacramento River Cats (21-15, First in PCL West) at Smith’s Ballpark Friday, May 10, through Sunday, May 12.  First pitch on Friday, May 10, is at 6:35 p.m. MT. The River Cats are the Triple-A affiliate for the San Francisco Giants.

Listen to ‘Voice of the Bees’ Tony Parks on KSL Sports Zone.

Brian Preece, our KSLsports.com insider, can give you the inside scoop. He’s your guide to the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and the Salt Lake Bees. Please take advantage of his in-depth coverage of the Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics.

You can find KSL Sports coverage of the Bees here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Flavor Flav Is Official Hype Man For US Women’s Water Polo In Paris Olympics

Maggie Steffens asked for more support for the U.S. women's water polo team, and the captain received one particularly surprising response.

16 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Lawson Crouse Opens Up About Relocation Drama, First Impressions Of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Hockey Team left wing Lawson Crouse joined the Utah Puck Report podcast to go over the chaotic last couple of months that saw him and his team relocated to Salt Lake City. Crouse played in over 500 games across eight seasons in Arizona. Utah NHL’s Lawson Crouse joined @PuckUtah to […]

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Van Sickle’s Complete Game Propels Utah Baseball To Huge Win Over Arizona

Call Bryson Van Sickle a big-game hunter after he threw the second CG of the year in a 6-1 win over the first-place Arizona Wildcats.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Looks To Keep Top Spot In West In LA Against Galaxy

Following a disappointing result in the U.S. Open Cup, RSL seeks to maintain its momentum in MLS play against the LA Galaxy.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Jazz Assistant Lamar Skeeter Joining Hornets Staff

Utah Jazz assistant coach Lamar Skeeter is reportedly leaving the team to join the staff of Charles Lee with the Charlotte Hornets.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Lands Commitment From Vegas RB Cale Breslin

PROVO, Utah – BYU football picked up a commitment from Cale Breslin on Friday. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound running back from Las Vegas, Nevada, announced his pledge to the Cougars. 247Sports rates Breslin a three-star prospect in the class of 2025. “100% committed to @BYUfootball. I want to thank God, my parents, and everyone who supported me […]

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Hunter Dozier’s Career-Day Leads Salt Lake Bees Offense In Breakout Series