On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

OUTDOORS & RECREATION

‘Potentially historic’ geomagnetic storm could produce northern lights in Utah

May 10, 2024, 5:30 PM

The northern lights above Ben Lomond in Ogden, Utah....

The northern lights above Ben Lomond in Ogden, Utah.

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY CARTER WILLIAMS, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A “potentially historic” geomagnetic storm is forecast for this weekend and it appears Utahns might be able to catch a glimpse of an aurora borealis from it.

The Space Weather Prediction Center, a division of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, issued a Severe (G4) Geomagnetic Storm Watch on Thursday, something it last did in January 2005. The alert states at least five coronal mass ejections — large expulsions of plasma and magnetic field from the sun — are expected to reach Earth between Friday and Sunday.

“Several strong flares have been observed over the past few days and were associated with a large and magnetically complex sunspot cluster, which is 16 times the diameter of Earth,” the agency wrote.

Strong solar storm could disrupt communications and produce northern lights in US

A G4 storm is the second-strongest on the center’s geomagnetic scale. The solar expulsions can potentially disrupt communications, as well as other technologies like the electric power grid, navigation, radio and satellite operations, the center wrote on Friday.

Clinton Wallace, the center’s director, said it’s “an unusual and potentially historic event.”

It’ll also create a strong aurora borealis — also known as the northern lights — that could be visible for many parts of the U.S. this weekend, including in Utah.

KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson says 11 p.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Saturday is shaping up to be the best opportunity to view the celestial event, especially in the extreme parts of northern Utah, based on the solar forecast.

It helps that it may be less cloudy in the region during these times.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for 10-25% cloud cover throughout most of northern Utah late Friday and early Saturday. Various spots near the Wasatch Front may reach 35-45% and heavier cloud cover is possible in parts of southern Utah.

The northern lights occur when the sun’s ejections reach the Earth’s magnetic field, causing the solar ions to glow in a visual spectacle, as noted by the National Weather Service. The events are more common in areas closer to the North Pole, such as Alaska and Canada, but larger storms — such as the one forecast this week — can travel farther south.

Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington and Wyoming appear to have stronger viewing odds among Western states within the Lower 48 from the latest geomagnetic storm. The Space Weather Prediction Center wrote states as far south as Alabama could be in luck this weekend.

PHOTOS: Northern lights shine across parts of Utah

KSL 5 TV Live

Outdoors & Recreation

...

Eliza Pace, Andrew Adams and Shara Park, KSL TV

Two killed, one rescued in avalanche in Lone Peak area

Two skiers were killed in an avalanche Thursday in the Lone Peak area, with one hospitalized.

1 day ago

Coach Butch Latey is coaching his last game after more than 50 years....

Deanie Wimmer

Softball coach retires after 50 years on the field

While the season is winding down for the Bountiful High School girls’ softball team, it is definitely the end of an era at this game against Roy. Coach Butch Latey is coaching his last game after more than 50 years.

3 days ago

Skier descends at Snowbird (Courtesy Snowbird)...

Carlysle Price

Utah ski resorts remain open for two more weeks

May snowstorms are allowing some ski resorts to prolong their season.

3 days ago

FILE - A close up of a Boy Scout uniform is photographed on Feb. 4, 2013, in Irving, Texas. On Tues...

Nicole Chavez, CNN

Boy Scouts of America announces rebrand to ‘Scouting America’

Boy Scouts of America announced Tuesday that it will change its name to Scouting America next February, to emphasize its commitment to inclusion.

3 days ago

Despite life-saving efforts, a hiker died at Scout Lookout on the West Rim Trail Monday, May 6, 202...

Larry D. Curtis

Despite life-saving efforts, hiker dies at Zion National Park

A man died in Zion National Park's Scout Lookout Monday, apparently while hiking.

4 days ago

One person died in a drowning Saturday at Sand Hollow State Park. (Carl Downing)...

Mark Jones

Nevada man dies in drowning at Sand Hollow State Park

An 18-year-old male died Saturday after drowning at Sand Hollow State Park, according to park officials.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

‘Potentially historic’ geomagnetic storm could produce northern lights in Utah