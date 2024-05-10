On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Flavor Flav Is Official Hype Man For US Women’s Water Polo In Paris Olympics

May 10, 2024, 6:00 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PARIS, France – Maggie Steffens asked for more support for the U.S. women’s water polo team, and the captain received one particularly surprising response.

From a clock-wearing rap icon.

Moved by Steffens’ Instagram post, Flavor Flav has stepped forward to help the U.S. team as it goes for an unprecedented fourth consecutive gold medal at the Paris Olympics this summer. He is finalizing a deal that will make him a USA Water Polo sponsor and the official hype man for a program seeking a bigger spotlight.

RELATED: Bill May To Make History For Team USA At 2024 Paris Olympics

The 65-year-old Flav, a founding member and hype man with Public Enemy, has jumped headfirst into his new duties, highlighting some of the team’s best players on social media. He also is making plans to watch the women’s team play in Paris.

“When I come out and I watch this water polo team … ‘USA! USA!’ Yo, I’m going to be the biggest hype man that they ever had in their life,” he told the AP on Friday. “I’m going to be bigger than any cheerleader that they had in their life. I’m going to cheer this team on, and I’m going to cheer this team into winning a gold medal.”

Winning has been the usual result for the U.S. women’s team since the 2012 Olympics. But it hasn’t attracted the same attention or support as similarly dominant American programs, largely because water polo remains a niche sport throughout most of the world.

That — along with a little nostalgia — prompted Steffens, 30, the last remaining member of the 2012 team, to post on Instagram. While expressing gratitude for the opportunity to play and her love for her sport, she also encouraged anyone reading the post to check out her team and highlighted the constant financial struggle for most Olympic athletes.

“We’ve gotten a lot of comments you know of ‘Oh, it’s so cool what you’ve done. Bummer you’re not a soccer player or a basketball player, because your team would be getting way more publicity or way more support,’” Steffens said Friday from Paris, where the team is on a training trip ahead of the Olympics.

“And instead we’re still kind of where we were at 12 years ago, which for me isn’t my goal. I’ve always wanted to propel the sport forward.”

Enter Flav, who was inducted with the group Public Enemy into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013. Flav’s manager brought the post to his attention, and he decided he wanted to help.

RELATED: Paris Prepares For 100-Day Countdown To Olympic Games

“One thing about me, I know what it feels like to want to see a dream come true,” said Flav, who is known for wearing a big clock on a chain around his neck. “I know what it feels like to want to achieve a goal, and I’m the type of person that, if I see you trying, then I’m going to do whatever I can to help you.”

Steffens said it was “very surreal” when Flav — whose legal name is William Jonathan Drayton Jr. — reached out. Asked what she knew about Flav and Public Enemy before the connection, Steffens promptly imitated Flav’s frequent “Flavor Flav!” declaration.

Steffens is one of the oldest players on the U.S. team, but she said Ryann Neushul, 24, had Public Enemy in her top five on the music streaming service, Spotify. A couple of the team’s coaches and Steffens’ family also were excited about the partnership.

“My whole family was like ‘Is this real? Flav is part of the water polo world now?’” Steffens said. “I was like ‘I don’t know what’s going on, but I want to wear a clock right now and that’s how I’m feeling.’”

Steffens and the U.S. team also have another high-profile supporter in Taylor Swift. They attended the musician’s Eras Tour concert on Friday night at La Défense Arena — the venue for the women’s water polo final on Aug. 10.

Women’s national team manager Ally Beck reached out to Swift’s camp and surprised the team with the tickets. Flav said he also contacted Swift’s team, but the tickets had already been approved.

Flav, who is working on another tour with Public Enemy that could begin later this year, then held up a T-shirt with his picture that read “KING SWIFTIE.”

“I’m proud to support Taylor. … Flavor Flav is a Swiftie, the king of all the Swifties,” he said.
That’s another connection Flav has with his new favorite team.

RELATED STORIES

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Hunter Dozier’s Career-Day Leads Salt Lake Bees Offense In Breakout Series

Former Kansas City Royal Hunter Dozier has been on a tear this week, leading the charge as the Salt Lake Bees bats got hot at home

59 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Lawson Crouse Opens Up About Relocation Drama, First Impressions Of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Hockey Team left wing Lawson Crouse joined the Utah Puck Report podcast to go over the chaotic last couple of months that saw him and his team relocated to Salt Lake City. Crouse played in over 500 games across eight seasons in Arizona. Utah NHL’s Lawson Crouse joined @PuckUtah to […]

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Van Sickle’s Complete Game Propels Utah Baseball To Huge Win Over Arizona

Call Bryson Van Sickle a big-game hunter after he threw the second CG of the year in a 6-1 win over the first-place Arizona Wildcats.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Looks To Keep Top Spot In West In LA Against Galaxy

Following a disappointing result in the U.S. Open Cup, RSL seeks to maintain its momentum in MLS play against the LA Galaxy.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Jazz Assistant Lamar Skeeter Joining Hornets Staff

Utah Jazz assistant coach Lamar Skeeter is reportedly leaving the team to join the staff of Charles Lee with the Charlotte Hornets.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Lands Commitment From Vegas RB Cale Breslin

PROVO, Utah – BYU football picked up a commitment from Cale Breslin on Friday. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound running back from Las Vegas, Nevada, announced his pledge to the Cougars. 247Sports rates Breslin a three-star prospect in the class of 2025. “100% committed to @BYUfootball. I want to thank God, my parents, and everyone who supported me […]

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Flavor Flav Is Official Hype Man For US Women’s Water Polo In Paris Olympics