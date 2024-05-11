Two runaway juveniles suspected of causing a barn fire in Riverdale, police say

RIVERDALE, Weber County — Two juveniles who escaped a youth rehabilitation center are in police custody after allegedly causing a massive barn fire Friday.

According to the Riverdale Police Department, the youth rehabilitation center reported that the two juveniles ran away from its facility on Thursday at approximately 3:07 p.m.



Riverdale police said officers searched the area for the two juveniles but could not find them. Authorities listed them as missing juveniles.

On Friday at approximately 6 a.m., Riverdale police and fire departments responded to the area of 6000 S. Weber Drive on a report of a barn on fire.

According to Riverdale police, a driver reported seeing two juveniles running away from the barn towards Interstate 84.

Riverdale police said its officers found the two missing juveniles on I-84 shortly after the report of the barn fire, and they were taken into custody.

The two juveniles were taken to the Weber Valley Youth Center and are being held for reckless burning, burglary, and vehicle theft, according to police.

Riverdale police said the barn had farming equipment and a vehicle, and it was full of hay when it caught on fire, resulting in “substantial” property lost to the owner.

According to police, the youth rehabilitation center the two juveniles ran from is not a correctional facility and they were placed at the center at their guardian’s consent.