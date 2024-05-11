UHP: 3 people in ‘serious condition’ after multi-vehicle crash on I-15

SUNSET, Davis County — Three people are in the hospital after their Honda CR-V hit a semitruck and crashed into a barrier on Interstate 15 Friday afternoon.

Utah Highway Patrol Cpl. Luis Silva told KSL the Honda attempted to take the freeway off-ramp at 5600 South, but the driver switched back into the main lane at the last second.

Silva said the Honda ran into a semitruck and bounced off into a barrier. The impact caused the barrier to enter the road, and a Nissan hit the barrier.

Silva said three occupants in the Honda were transported to the hospital in “serious” condition. None of the occupants in the other cars were hurt.

UHP reported that two northbound lanes were closed while crews cleaned up the crash.