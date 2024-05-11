On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

UHP: 3 people in ‘serious condition’ after multi-vehicle crash on I-15

May 10, 2024, 9:11 PM | Updated: 9:12 pm

The crash involving the Honda CR-V with three people inside....

The crash involving the Honda CR-V with three people inside. (Chopper 5)

(Chopper 5)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

SUNSET, Davis County — Three people are in the hospital after their Honda CR-V hit a semitruck and crashed into a barrier on Interstate 15 Friday afternoon.

Utah Highway Patrol Cpl. Luis Silva told KSL the Honda attempted to take the freeway off-ramp at 5600 South, but the driver switched back into the main lane at the last second.

Silva said the Honda ran into a semitruck and bounced off into a barrier. The impact caused the barrier to enter the road, and a Nissan hit the barrier.

Silva said three occupants in the Honda were transported to the hospital in “serious” condition. None of the occupants in the other cars were hurt.

UHP reported that two northbound lanes were closed while crews cleaned up the crash.

The crash involving the Honda CR-V with three people inside. (Chopper 5) The crash involving the Honda CR-V with three people inside. (Chopper 5) The crash involving the Honda CR-V with three people inside. (Chopper 5)

KSL 5 TV Live

Accidents & Injuries

tooele county sheriff's office...

Carlysle Price

Two hospitalized in ATV accident at North Willow Canyon

Two people were hospitalized after an ATV accident at North Willow Canyon Wednesday, according to the Tooele County Sheriff's Office.

1 day ago

Two cars involved in fatal car crash in Provo Canyon (Courtesy: UHP)...

Carlysle Price

Man killed after Provo Canyon car crash

A man was killed after a car crash took place in Provo Canyon Thursday, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

1 day ago

Car involved in fatal crash in Cedar Fort (Courtesy: Utah County Sheriff’s Office)...

Carlysle Price

Provo man killed in crash with a semi

A Provo man died after colliding with a semi in Cedar Fort on Thursday, police said.

1 day ago

...

Eliza Pace, Andrew Adams and Shara Park, KSL TV

Two killed, one rescued in avalanche in Lone Peak area

Two skiers were killed in an avalanche Thursday in the Lone Peak area, with one hospitalized.

1 day ago

After a fire destroyed their home, and their neighbor's home, Pete and Lindsey Rakozy are grateful ...

Shelby Lofton

Eagle Mountain family displaced after fire destroyed two homes

A family of five is displaced after an Eagle Mountain fire destroyed their home, and their neighbors.

2 days ago

A vehicle struck a utility pole Wednesday afternoon in Syracuse, leaving hundreds without power. Th...

Mark Jones

1 person sent to hospital after car collides with utility pole in Syracuse; hundreds left without power

A one-vehicle crash in Syracuse Wednesday afternoon has sent one person to the hospital.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

UHP: 3 people in ‘serious condition’ after multi-vehicle crash on I-15