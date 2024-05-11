On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

POLITICS & ELECTIONS

Trump campaign sees RFK Jr. as a political problem

May 10, 2024, 9:49 PM

Former US president Donald Trump's campaign sees Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as a political problem – a...

Former US president Donald Trump's campaign sees Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as a political problem – and wants him neutralized. (Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

(Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY ALAYNA TREENE, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) — As Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sustains his support in public polls and makes steady progress on gaining ballot access in states across the country, his independent presidential bid is confounding the campaign of former President Donald Trump and its Republican allies.

In recent weeks, Kennedy has gone from a perceived nuisance to a political problem that the Trump campaign is eager to swiftly extinguish, according to conversations with multiple people close to the former president.

Trump himself has noticeably escalated his attacks on Kennedy in recent weeks, including posting a lengthy video to social media on Thursday that labeled him as a “Democrat plant” who will pull votes away from his campaign to help President Joe Biden, and urged Republicans not to cast a “wasted protest vote.”

The shift comes as recent polls show that Kennedy could cut into Trump’s support just as much as he could draw votes away from Biden, with the results serving as an apparent warning for Republicans who have dismissed the independent candidate thus far, the sources say.

The consensus held by Trump’s top advisers and allies had long been that Biden has more to lose from the presence of independents, and Kennedy specifically, in November. But the former president’s team has taken notice of Kennedy’s standing in some state polls and uptick in media attention, including regular appearances on conservative networks like Newsmax and Fox News, during which he’s openly courted anti-establishment voters. That’s sparked a more concerted effort from Republicans to try and prevent Kennedy from eating into any pro-Trump support.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. qualifies for presidential ballot in Utah, the first state to grant him access

Trump’s advisers and those close to the former president told CNN they still view Kennedy as likely hurting Biden more. However, they privately acknowledge that his impact on Trump’s candidacy varies on a state-by-state basis. They also dismiss the notion that he could be perceived as a serious threat to the former president, but they argue their increased attacks against Kennedy are more an effort to halt any consideration from current or potential Trump supporters from casting their vote for the independent candidate.

“RFK is a problem, not a threat,” one senior Trump adviser told CNN, who singled out Pennsylvania as one critical battleground state where Kennedy could hurt Trump, arguing voters in the Keystone State may be drawn more to a candidate who is neither Trump nor Biden.

As CNN previously reported, there are some in Trump’s orbit who are concerned about Kennedy qualifying for the presidential debates and believe that having earlier debates would make it easier to keep Kennedy off the stage before he could gather further momentum in the polls.

“It’s not that he’s a threat. A lot of it depends on the state, and it’s still not clear who he’s taking more from,” a person close to Trump said. “If we can make people on the right, who might be open minded to him, hate him very easily because he’s so liberal. Why not weigh him down as much as possible with conservative or conservative leaning voters?”

CNN has reached out to Kennedy’s campaign for comment.

Haley won 1 in 5 Indiana Republican voters in the presidential primary

Trump’s team created a playbook months ago to go on offense against Kennedy and define him as a “liberal parading in conservative’s clothing,” as one senior Trump adviser described him to CNN, pointing to a series of his policies on climate change and abortion to paint him as part of the progressive wing of the Democratic party.

But in the months since, the messaging has varied. While Trump’s team and Republican National Committee officials stuck to the script and painted Kennedy as a far-left Democrat who doesn’t embody conservative values, the former president himself often had a different take.

At a campaign stop at a Harlem bodega during Trump’s criminal trial last month, the former president ignored questions about whether he would consider Kennedy as a potential running mate, after Kennedy suggested emissaries of Trump’s had reached out about the prospect — something Trump’s campaign adamantly denied. Trump instead offered mild praise of Kennedy.

Days later, he called Kennedy “a nice guy” during an interview with Real America’s Voice, adding he wasn’t sure whether Kennedy hurt him or Biden more.

“Well, I think he’s a nice guy. I’ve known him. He’s extremely liberal. He’s more liberal than anybody,” Trump told the radio host. “They say he hurts Biden, I think, I’m not sure that that’s true. But he might hurt Biden a little bit more, you don’t know.”

Flash forward to May, and Trump has adopted a more aggressive stance toward his independent rival. He has repeatedly attacked Kennedy on Truth Social, including labeling him as “a Radical Left Lunatic” and calling him “the dumbest member of the Kennedy Clan,” as well as needling Kennedy’s positions on vaccines and environmental policy, among others.

Asked about Trump ratcheting up his attacks, a Trump campaign adviser told CNN: “We’ve seen an uptick in the amount of coverage he’s getting. And you know, we just want to reiterate our message. We want Trump to do what he does, what he does with everyone else. He separates the person from the politician.”

CNN’s Aaron Pellish contributed to this story.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Politics & Elections

Former U.S. Rep. Chris Cannon leaves the KSL Broadcast House in Salt Lake City on Feb. 6, 2018. Can...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Former Utah Rep. Chris Cannon dies at age 73

Former Rep. Chriss Cannon, R-Utah, died Wednesday at age 73, Cannon served in the U.S. House from 1997 to 2009.

1 day ago

House Speaker Mike Johnson, at left, and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, at righ...

Lisa Mascaro and Kevin Freking, Associated Press

House quickly rejects Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s effort to remove Speaker Johnson from office

Hardline Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has called for a vote to oust Speaker Mike Johnson, but lawmakers have quickly rejected it.

2 days ago

This combo photo shows Republican presidential candidate former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, left, in...

Isabella Volmert, Associated Press

Haley won 1 in 5 Indiana Republican voters in the presidential primary

It's been two months since Nikki Haley dropped out of the Republican race, but the former U.N. ambassador and South Carolina governor is ringing up significant support in state primaries.

2 days ago

President Joe Biden gives remarks virtually to the National Action Network Convention last month. B...

Betsy Klein, CNN

Biden condemns antisemitism, connecting the Holocaust to Hamas’ attack on Israel

President Joe Biden on Tuesday issued a call to fight a swiftly rising tide of antisemitism, saying such hate has no place in America as he connected the horrors of the Holocaust to Hamas’ attack on October 7.

3 days ago

...

Daniella Rivera and Annie Knox

KSL Truth Test: AI bots, ballots and the best sources for reliable election information

How accurate is AI when it comes to helping you cast your vote in an election? The KSL Investigators put popular AI bots to the test.

4 days ago

House Speaker Mike Johnson, at left, and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, at righ...

Haley Talbot and Clare Foran, CNN

Speaker Johnson faces threat of ouster vote in pivotal week as he meets with Marjorie Taylor Greene

House Speaker Mike Johnson is expected to confront a vote over his ouster in the coming days, a pivotal moment that presents a major leadership test for the Louisiana Republican even though he is expected to prevail.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Trump campaign sees RFK Jr. as a political problem