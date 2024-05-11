On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WEATHER

Missed the dazzling northern lights show? You might get another chance Saturday night

May 11, 2024, 1:42 PM | Updated: 2:19 pm

CNN's Profile Picture

BY RAY SANCHEZ, CNN


KSLTV.com

If you have photos of the northern lights in Utah, send them over to our AsYouSeeIt page for a chance to be featured on social media and TV!

(CNN) —A second chance to view the magnificent auroras from a series of solar flares and coronal mass ejections from the sun will arrive Saturday evening in case you missed the show the previous night.

Auroras might be seen as far south as Alabama later Saturday, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center. The best viewing will be across the Ohio River Valley through the Midwest and into the Pacific Northwest.

In general, it’s good to start looking during the time right after sunset. Weather, of course, is key, as cloud cover may limit the visibility of the aurora.

“Don’t worry about it because this is not like an eclipse. This is a multiday event,” CNN meteorologist Chad Myers said.

“It will be visible across most of North America, maybe not all the way down to the Gulf Coast, but it’ll be close.”

Cloudy conditions will persist from the Rockies into Texas and the northern Gulf Coast as well as much of the Northeast.

The Space Weather Prediction Center, a division of the National Weather Service, observed conditions of an extreme geomagnetic storm at 6:54 p.m. ET on Friday evening, reaching a level 5 out of 5 severity. The last time a solar storm of this magnitude reached Earth was in October 2003, resulting in power outages in Sweden and damaged power transformers in South Africa, according to the center.

Signs of a severe geomagnetic storm, or level 4, were first observed by scientists at the center at 12:37 p.m. ET, when a major disturbance was detected in Earth’s magnetic field. Previously, the center issued a geomagnetic storm watch on Thursday evening, the first such watch issued since January 2005.

But the forecast was upgraded after scientists observed G5, or extreme geomagnetic storm, conditions Friday evening.

As the sun nears the peak of activity in its 11-year cycle, known as solar maximum, later this year, researchers have observed increasingly intense solar flares erupting from the fiery orb.

Northern lights at Golden Spike Park. (KSL TV Viewer)

Increased solar activity causes auroras that dance around Earth’s poles, known as the northern lights, or aurora borealis, and southern lights, or aurora australis. When the energized particles from coronal mass ejections reach Earth’s magnetic field, they interact with gases in the atmosphere to create different colored light in the sky.

“Overnight, aurora were visible across much of the United States. Weather permitting, they may be visible again tonight,” the Space Weather Prediction Center said Saturday.

“The extreme geomagnetic storm continues and will persist through at least Sunday.”

The storm could affect the power grid as well as satellite and high-frequency radio communications. The Biden administration said it is monitoring the possibility of impacts.

“For me, it’s just like the April 8th total solar eclipse. It really brings the fact that we live on a planet that’s orbiting a star that’s in a galaxy to our front door. It brings it down to earth,” Dr. Hakeem Oluseyi, an astrophysicist, told CNN.

“If you ask me, I’d say a total solar eclipse is clearly number one. But next to a bright comet, aurorae are pretty amazing to see. And if you’re near the northern extremes or the southern extremes, we cannot just get the colors in the sky, but the actual undulating curtains of nebulosity. That’s pretty awesome. So the fact that that’s going to extend to more people around the world, that’s pretty cool.”

Bill Nye, the “Science Guy,” said: “Let’s celebrate this.”

Northern lights over Northern Cache Valley at 12:30am. Pleasant View 12:30 am. Northern Lights just outside St George Utah. Aurora from the Salt Flats. (KSL TV Viewer) Aurora from the Salt Flats. (KSL TV Viewer) I packed up my teen daughter and her boyfriend to set out on an adventure to see the Northern Lights. The sky gave us a beautiful show west of Plain City. We were pleasantly surprised to catch them in North Ogden when we got home. In Antelope Park Northern lights photos over Bear Lake. Northern lights over Bear Lake. Northern lights photos over Bear Lake. Powder Mountain, Northern Lights 5/10/2024

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Weather

FILE - Waves crash at Outlook Beach in Hampton, Va., Sept. 30, 2022. Storms with strong gusting win...

Associated Press

At least 1 dead in Florida as storms continue to pummel the South

At least one person is dead in Florida as powerful storms continue to pummel the South during a week of severe weather across the U.S.

19 hours ago

The northern lights above Ben Lomond in Ogden, Utah....

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Northern lights will be visible in areas of Utah due to geomagnetic storm

A "potentially historic" geomagnetic storm is forecast for this weekend and it appears Utahns might be able to catch a glimpse of an aurora borealis from it.

23 hours ago

Snow covers Little Cottonwood Canyon on Wednesday. A low-pressure system that helped produce some o...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

High wind warning, advisories issued as easterly downslope winds return

Many parts of the Wasatch Front's northern half picked up multiple inches of precipitation this week, and now northern Utah is getting the brunt of easterly winds.

2 days ago

Thousands in southeastern Brazil are stranded and displaced after catastrophic floods submerged ent...

Garna Mejia

Tooele man among thousands stranded in Brazil due to ruinous floods

Thousands in southeastern Brazil are stranded and displaced after catastrophic floods submerged entire cities.

3 days ago

Tree fell on top of cars...

Carlysle Price

On wild weather day, tree topples over on cars in Holladay

On a wild weather day in Utah that saw snow, rain, hail, high winds and sunshine, a large tree came down and damaged multiple cars.

4 days ago

From just above the Bountiful Temple, taken at 10 am Monday. Two feet of snow. Thousands of broken ...

Eliza Pace

Spring storm brings heavy snow to mountain areas, with more expected Tuesday

The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning and winter storm warning on Tuesday for multiple areas.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Missed the dazzling northern lights show? You might get another chance Saturday night