Lehi High teacher hospitalized after unspecified ‘accident’ at school

LEHI — A teacher at Lehi High School was seriously injured in an undisclosed accident at the school Friday.

A prepared statement from Alpine School District and Lehi police said a teacher was injured “in a tragic, very unfortunate accident today during a class,” but provided no details about what that accident was. The incident occurred at 11:38 a.m.

The teacher was taken to a local hospital for treatment. No students were injured in the accident.

Lehi police and firefighters responded to the accident and secured the scene, according to the statement. Students’ parents were notified by the school about the incident, and support services are available for anyone who needs them.

“We extend our deepest concern to the teacher involved and their family during this difficult time. We are grateful that no students were injured in the accident, and we appreciate the swift and professional response from Lehi fire and police. We continue to work with our first responder partners to ensure our school community is safe and informed,” the school district and police statement said.

A GoFundMe account is raising funds to help the teacher.

An investigation into the accident is ongoing.

