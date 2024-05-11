On the Site:
Another Great Season Comes To A Close For Utah Lacrosse

May 11, 2024, 3:19 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – It wasn’t the result Utah lacrosse was hoping for in their second appearance in the NCAA Tournament, but they can certainly take heart in knowing they have accomplished a lot as a newer program.

Duke proved to be too much for the Utes, winning the first round of the NCAA Tournament on May 11, 19-7.

This also marks the second time Utah has been eliminated early in their tournament run.

Utah Lacrosse Accomplishing Great Things Early, Often

Someday Utah will advance in the NCAA Tournament, but in the meantime, their growing list of accomplishments for a team not even a decade into its existence is impressive.

The Utes have won at least a piece of their conference regular-season title three times and have won their conference tournament title twice. As a result, Utah lacrosse has also earned two trips to the NCAA Tournament.

The program has only just completed its fifth competitive season.

Outgoing senior, Tyler Bradbury has been one of the keys to success for the young team and has a lot of pride in what they have accomplished early and often as part of the Utah Athletics roster.

 

“It’s really special and I remember when I first came in under Brian Holman- he wanted to be a team that is competing for a National Championship,” Bradbury said. “I think all of the guys in my class shared that view and I think we are finally seeing that come into sight here. As I graduate and the other seniors around me graduate- we know we are building something pretty special and it’s working. It’s not like we haven’t seen the success that we’ve wanted to see. I’m just really proud of the team and I think we’ve had a chip on our shoulders from being a new program and we’re going to continue to carry that chip.”

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone.

Another Great Season Comes To A Close For Utah Lacrosse