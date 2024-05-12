On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WORLD NEWS

Russia mounts surprise assault on northern Ukraine in most serious cross-border offensive in two years

May 11, 2024, 6:58 PM

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said the cross-border assault is part of "a new wave of coun...

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said the cross-border assault is part of "a new wave of counteroffensive actions" by Russia. (Alina Smutko, Reuters/File via CNN Newsource)

(Alina Smutko, Reuters/File via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY VICTORIA BUTENKO, OLGA VOITOVYCH, ANDREW CAREY, DARIA TARASOVA-MARKINA, NICK PATON WALSH AND ZAHID MAHMOOD,


KSLTV.com

(CNN) — Russian forces have made two cross-border assaults inside northern Ukraine, according to information from Ukrainian sources and officials, in what President Volodymyr Zelensky is calling a “new wave of counteroffensive actions” by Russia.

In the first development, Russian soldiers penetrated at least one kilometer towards the town of Vovchansk, a Ukrainian military source told CNN. The aim, the source said, “was to get 10 km deep and create a buffer zone at the border to secure Russian territory from feeling the war.”

In an official statement, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said Russian soldiers supported by armored vehicles had moved across the border at about 5 a.m. Friday, following a day of stepped-up attacks on the border area with guided aerial bombs and artillery.

The statement added that Ukrainian reserve units had been deployed to strengthen defenses in the area. On Saturday, local authorities said more than 20 air glide KAB bombs had been launched at the town and its surrounding settlements. The region’s governor Oleh Syniehubov said two civilians were killed when the bombs hit private houses.

A second Ukrainian source with direct knowledge of frontline developments told CNN that Russian forces had also penetrated 5 kilometers inside Ukraine towards the village of Krasne, which lies about 75 km along the border, west of Vovchansk.

The source said the Russian ground assault towards Krasne was carried out by four Russian battalions – about 2,000 men.

Ukrainian officials have not given much information about the second Russian push, though Ukraine’s General Staff, in its Friday evening update, did note Russian attacks in the area of Krasne and two neighboring villages.

It is also noteworthy that DeepStateMap, a Ukrainian monitoring group which updates frontline developments daily, showed four villages next to each other – including Krasne – in the grey area, representing territory currently contested rather than under full Ukrainian control.

DeepStateMap also noted on its Telegram channel that the number of Russian forces deployed in the two cross-border pushes was not enough for a deeper advance into Ukrainian territory, but it also drew attention to the fact Moscow has many more troops positioned along the border – estimated to be around 40,000.

‘Expecting such a move’

Asked about developments, Zelensky did not downplay their seriousness but said Ukraine’s military had been expecting such a move.

“Russia launched a new wave of counteroffensive actions in [northern Kharkiv region]. Ukraine met them there with our troops, brigades and artillery,” he told reporters early Friday afternoon.

“But our military and military command were aware of this and anticipated their forces to meet the enemy with fire. Now there is a fierce battle in this area […] I think as of now we have stopped the enemy with artillery fire,” Zelensky said.

In an address Saturday evening local time, Zelensky said Ukraine was “strengthening our positions” and adding forces to the Kharkiv region.

Residents of border villages have been told to evacuate by authorities. National police posted photos and a video on social media showing officers helping people pack their belongings into police vehicles ahead of being driven to safer locations.

A total of 1,775 people have so far been evacuated from Kharkiv region, a day after Russia’s surprise assault, the head of the region’s military administration said Saturday.

Most serious assault

The developments mark the most serious cross-border ground assault by Russia since Ukraine re-captured the northern Kharkiv region in the late summer of 2022, after it was first taken by Russia in the opening weeks of its full-scale invasion.

It also comes after several months of increased Russian air attacks on the city of Kharkiv, which have knocked out all the city’s power-generating capacity, as well as its sub-stations.

Governor Syniehubov insisted the latest Russian ground assaults did not put the city, which lies just 30 km south from the Russian border, under heightened risk.

“The enemy group does not pose a threat to Kharkiv city, its forces are only enough for provocations in the northern direction.”

However, analysts note that if Russian forces were able to push much further south, that could bring the northern edge of the city within range of Russian artillery, which can fire about 20 km.

KSL 5 TV Live

World News

PORTO ALEGRE, BRAZIL - MAY 5: In this aerial view, flood waters surround the Gremio Arena after he...

Mauricio Savarese and Eleonore Hughes, Associated Press

Flooding forecast to worsen in Brazil’s south, where many who remain are poor

More heavy rain is forecast for Brazil’s already flooded Rio Grande do Sul state, where many of those remaining are poor people with limited ability to move to less dangerous areas.

12 hours ago

MARSEILLE, FRANCE - MAY 08: A general view as ship Belem arrives at the Vieux-Port harbor during t...

Sylvie Corbet

Torchbearers in Marseille kick off the Olympic flame’s journey across France

Joyful crowds gathered along the streets of France’s southern port of Marseille on Thursday to see torchbearers carrying the Olympic flame through the city's most emblematic sites.

3 days ago

Thousands in southeastern Brazil are stranded and displaced after catastrophic floods submerged ent...

Garna Mejia

Tooele man among thousands stranded in Brazil due to ruinous floods

Thousands in southeastern Brazil are stranded and displaced after catastrophic floods submerged entire cities.

3 days ago

Missionaries from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints help unload emergency supplies fr...

Michael Houck

The Church of Jesus Christ sends humanitarian aid to Brazil following major flooding

The Church of Jesus Christ is sending humanitarian aid to those affected by the recent flooding that devastated Brazil’s southern state of Rio Grande do Sul.

3 days ago

SOUTHERN ISRAEL, ISRAEL - MAY 7: Smoke rise over the southern part of the Gaza Strip after an Israe...

Zeke Miller and Aamer Madhani

Pentagon chief confirms US has paused bomb shipment to Israel to signal concerns over Rafah invasion

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has confirmed the U.S. paused a shipment of bombs to Israel last week over concerns the country was approaching a decision to launch a full-scale assault on the southern Gaza city of Rafah against the wishes of the U.S.

4 days ago

MARSEILLE, FRANCE - MAY 08: The Belem which is carrying the Olympic flame, is accompanied by other ...

Sylvie Corbet and Barbara Surk

A ship carrying the Olympic torch arrives in Marseille amid fanfare and high security

Excitement is building in the southern French city of Marseille, where a majestic three-mast ship carrying the Olympic torch arrived from Greece.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Russia mounts surprise assault on northern Ukraine in most serious cross-border offensive in two years