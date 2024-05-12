Two people hurt in two-vehicle crash in Provo Canyon

PROVO — The Utah Highway Patrol said two people were injured Saturday following a two-vehicle crash in Provo Canyon.

According to the Utah High Patrol, a call came in about the crash around 5 p.m. It occurred on state Route 180 at milepost 13.

The UHP said a Mercedes and a Kia Optima were traveling southbound when the Mercedes attempted to change lanes and struck the Kia. The UHP said both vehicles went roughly 20 feet off the highway.

The driver, and only occupant of the Kia, was not injured.

The UHP said there were five occupants in the Mercedes. A woman, in her 60s, was transported by LifeFlight in critical condition. A male, also in his 60s, was transported by ambulance in stable condition.

The right lane of the highway was closed for a time Saturday evening. The UHP said it expected the lane closure to be lifted by 7 p.m.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.