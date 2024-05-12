On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Two people hurt in two-vehicle crash in Provo Canyon

May 11, 2024, 7:16 PM | Updated: 7:24 pm

A Utah Highway Patrol emblem is pictured as shown on the side of a UHP vehicle. (Utah Highway Patro...

Two people were injured in a crash in Provo Canyon on May 11, 2024. (Utah Highway Patrol)

(Utah Highway Patrol)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


Mark Jones

PROVO The Utah Highway Patrol said two people were injured Saturday following a two-vehicle crash in Provo Canyon.

According to the Utah High Patrol, a call came in about the crash around 5 p.m. It occurred on state Route 180 at milepost 13.

The UHP said a Mercedes and a Kia Optima were traveling southbound when the Mercedes attempted to change lanes and struck the Kia. The UHP said both vehicles went roughly 20 feet off the highway.

The driver, and only occupant of the Kia, was not injured.

Two people were injured in a crash in Provo Canyon on May 11, 2024. (UDOT)

The UHP said there were five occupants in the Mercedes. A woman, in her 60s, was transported by LifeFlight in critical condition. A male, also in his 60s, was transported by ambulance in stable condition.

The right lane of the highway was closed for a time Saturday evening. The UHP said it expected the lane closure to be lifted by 7 p.m.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

 

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

The United States Honor Flag arrived in Utah on Saturday to honor fallen Santaquin Police Sgt. Bill...

Brianna Chavez

United State Honor Flag arrives in Utah to honor Santaquin Police Sgt. Bill Hooser

The United State Honor Flag arrived at the Salt Lake City International Airport Saturday afternoon that will be placed next fallen Santaquin Police Sgt. Bill Hooser.

2 hours ago

Salt Lake City firefighters went door-to-door on Saturday morning to spreading the importance of fi...

Alex Cabrero

SLCFD stressing defensible space in wildfire safety message to residences

Salt Lake City firefighters went door-to-door in neighborhoods along the northeast bench on Saturday morning. They were giving flyers to residents letting them know about wildfire safety and the upcoming wildfire season and stressing defensible space.

6 hours ago

emergency lights...

Mark Jones

Backcountry skier dies after being buried in Idaho avalanche

A backcountry skier has died after being buried by an avalanche in Idaho, officials said.

7 hours ago

Lehi High School...

Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com

Lehi High teacher hospitalized after unspecified ‘accident’ at school

A teacher at Lehi High School was seriously injured in an undisclosed accident at the school Friday.

8 hours ago

The northern lights over Park City, Utah on May 11, 2024....

Ray Sanchez, CNN

Missed the dazzling northern lights show? You might get another chance Saturday night

A second chance to view the magnificent auroras from a series of solar flares and coronal mass ejections from the sun will arrive Saturday evening in case you missed the show the previous night.

9 hours ago

...

Brittany Tait

Light display honors Sgt. Bill Hooser, who died in the line of duty

A community grieving the loss of Police Sgt. Bill Hooser found light on an unexpected hillside.  

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Two people hurt in two-vehicle crash in Provo Canyon