Locals In MiLB: Former Cottonwood Hurler Porter Hodge Earns Promotion To Triple-A

SALT LAKE CITY – After earning a spot on the Chicago Cubs’ 40-man roster following the 2023 season, former Cottonwood Colt Porter Hodge is one step away from the big leagues following an early-season promotion to Triple-A Iowa.

Utah Prep Athletes (9)

Payton Henry | Catcher | Pleasant Grove HS

Triple-A Buffalo Bisons – (Toronto Blue Jays)

The right-handed hitting catcher blasted a three-run homer at Indianapolis on May 4. This month, he has three extra-base hits and five RBI while hitting .231.

In 2023, Henry returned to the organization that drafted him after spending two seasons with the Miami Marlins. Henry appeared in 20 games for the Marlins, hitting .143 with one extra-base hit and four RBI.

The Milwaukee Brewers selected Henry out of Pleasant Grove HS in the sixth round of the 2016 MLB draft. Henry made his MLB debut for the Brewers on September 17, 2021.

2024 Stats: 20 games | .282 BA | 20 Hits | 3 2B | 3 HR | 15 RBI | 6 BB | 16 K

2023 Stats: .294 BA | 9 HR | 35 RBI

Porter Hodge | Pitcher | Cottonwood HS

Triple-A Iowa Cubs – (Chicago Cubs)

After opening the season and making two appearances with Double-A Tennessee, the former Cottonwood Colt was promoted to Triple-A Iowa. Hodge made his first appearance with Iowa on April 13.

The 6’4 Hodge has given up five runs (three earned) in his last two appearances. He has a 5.00 ERA in nine innings at the Triple-A level.

Couple Ks in a clean inning from Porter Hodge. pic.twitter.com/GX1Pv8uV2j — Brad (@ballskwok) April 20, 2024

The right-handed Hodge was a two-time state champ at Cottonwood High. He played varsity for four seasons, finishing with a 1.50 ERA in 130.2 innings across 30 games.

The Chicago Cubs selected Hodge out of high school in the 13th round of the 2019 MLB draft. He advanced to Double-A Tennessee in 2023, finishing with a 6-7 record and a 5.13 ERA in 80.2 innings.

2024 Stats: 10 Appearances | 1-0 | 3.46 ERA | 13 IP | 23 Ks | 10 BB | 1.46 WHIP

2023 Stats: 6-7 | 5.13 ERA | 80.2 IP | 103 K | 49 BB | 1.401 WHIP

Ky Bush | Pitcher | Fremont HS

Double-A Birmingham Barons – (Chicago White Sox)

The 6’6 Ogden, Utah native has gone at least five innings in every start this season. Walks have been an issue for the former Fremont Silverwolf as he issued 13 free passes in 27.1 innings. 32 strikeouts have allowed Bush to keep his ERA at a more than respectable 1.98.

Ky Bush tosses a QS for the #Barons. He goes 6IP and allows 3R on 6H and a BB. He strikes out 6 on 53/84 for strikes. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/6m1amOWzX7 — FutureSox (@FutureSox) May 5, 2024

The 6’6 lefty experienced enough success in the first half of 2022 at Double-A Rocket City to be selected to play in the MLB Futures Game at Dodger Stadium during All-Star weekend. Despite the opportunity, Bush has seen his ERA slowly climb over the past two seasons.

The Los Angeles Angels selected Bush out of Fremont High School in the second round of the 2021 MLB draft. Bush was traded to the Chicago White Sox organization in July 2023, finishing the season at Double-A Birmingham.

2024 Stats: 5 Games | 2-1 | 1.98 ERA | 27.1 IP | 32 Ks | 13 BB | 1.21 WHIP

2023 Stats: 6.91 ERA | 4-8 | 17 games | 71.2 IP | 78 K | 37 BB | 1.647 WHIP

Drew Thorpe | Pitcher | Desert Hills HS

Double-A Birmingham Barons – (Chicago White Sox)

The former Desert Hills star has been terrific in six starts after being acquired by the White Sox organization in March. Thorpe has piled up 33 strikeouts against nine walks while opponents have hit just .174 against him.

The 6’4 righty hasn’t given up more than six hits in a start or two earned runs this season.

Drew Thorpe turns in another scoreless outing and is now rocking a 1.01 ERA this season🔥 pic.twitter.com/XQxngxTYv6 — The Call Up | An MLB Prospect Podcast (@The_CallUpPod) May 8, 2024

Ranked the No. 58 overall prospect by Baseball America during the offseason, Thorpe has battled through a pair of trades since December.

Thorpe was dealt to the White Sox amid a spring that saw him finish with a 7.45 ERA in 9.2 innings (two starts). The right-hander gave up 13 hits, struck out eight, and walked four before being assigned to the Barons.

A 2023 second-round pick of the New York Yankees, Thorpe was one of five players sent to the San Diego Padres in return for star outfielder Juan Soto. He split the 2023 season pitching between High-A Hudson Valley and Double-A Somerset for the Yankees.

2024 Stats: 6 Starts | 5-1 | 1.01 ERA | 35.2 IP | 33 Ks | 9 BB | 0.84 WHIP

2023 Stats: 2.52 ERA | 14-2 | 139.1 IP | 182 K | 38 BB | 0.983 WHIP

Wil Jensen | Pitcher | Cottonwood HS

Double-A Richmond Flying Squirrels – (San Francisco Giants)

Jensen has tossed 6.1 May innings while allowing one run on seven hits with six strikeouts.

ICYMI: I interviewed Flying Squirrels pitcher Wil Jensen and manager Dennis Pelfrey for the first episode of my new podcast ⚾️ 🐿️ Go check the debut episode out wherever you find your podcasts 🔊 👇 Spotify: https://t.co/7K4Ulcvcym Apple; https://t.co/3DU70EBPaq — Adam Cheek (@adamncheek) September 6, 2023

The 6’4 righty spent four years at Pepperdine after graduating from Cottonwood HS. He finished his Pepperdine career with a 10-9 record and a 3.03 ERA across 160.1 innings.

The Oakland Athletics selected Jensen in the 28th round of the 2019 MLB draft. Jensen was 7-0 in 2023, finishing with a 2.53 ERA in 34 appearances (4 starts) for Double-A Richmond.

2024 Stats: 9 Games | 1-2 | 1.27 ERA | 21.1 IP | 26 Ks | 10 BB | 1.36 WHIP

2023 Stats: 2.53 ERA | 7-0 | 89 IP | 93 K | 41 BB | 1.30 WHIP

Brayden Taylor | SS/3B | Copper Hills HS

High-A Bowling Green Hot Rods – (Tampa Bay Rays)

The West Jordan, Utah native has produced across the board in his first full season of pro ball. Taylor has drawn ten walks in May while reaching base at a .483 clip. The former Copper Hills Grizzly has nine extra-base hits and 12 RBI to go with 26 walks.

Big time players make big time plays. Brayden Taylor’s leaping grab is our Play of the Game, fueled by Crossroads Express ⚾️#RevItUp | #MiLB pic.twitter.com/PFktxDajCO — Bowling Green Hot Rods (@BGHotRods) May 11, 2024

Taylor committed to Texas Christian University (TCU) after graduating from Copper Hills High School in 2020. In three years with the Horned Frogs, Taylor turned himself into a first-round pick by launching 48 home runs, including 23 long balls as a junior. Taylor hit .315 for TCU in 184 career games.

The Tampa Bay Rays selected Taylor with the 19th pick of the first round in the 2023 MLB draft. After being drafted, Taylor played 25 minor league games, hitting .242 with five home runs and 15 RBIs.

2024 Stats: 25 games | .253 | 21 Hits | 6 2B | 3B | 2 HR | 12 RBI | 26 BB | 28 K | 9 SB

2023 Stats: .242 BA | 25 games | 5 HR | 15 RBI

Seth Corry | Pitcher | Lone Peak HS

High-A Eugene Emeralds – (San Francisco Giants)

The lefty pitcher is 1-1 with a 1.26 ERA out of the bullpen for Eugene this year. In five May innings, Corry has scattered two hits while giving up one run.

Seth Corry fanned 5 in his two innings of relief on Thursday vs Tri-City



2 IP| 0 H| 0 R| 1 BB| 5 K pic.twitter.com/JA5hBcBPEa — SFGProspects (@SFGProspects) May 9, 2024

A 6’2 lefthanded reliever, Corry has yet to advance beyond High-A after the San Francisco Giants selected him out of Lone Peak HS in the third round of the 2017 MLB draft.

2024 Stats: 7 Appearances | 1-1 | 1.26 ERA | 14.1 IP | 18 K | 10 BB | 1.05 WHIP

2023 Stats: 5.03 ERA | 0-2 | 5.03 ERA | 34 IP | 18 K | 8 BB

Joey Dixon | Pitcher | Bingham HS

Rookie Complex League – (Houston Astros)

Dixon has been placed on the full season injured list by the Astros and will miss the 2024 season.

The former Bingham Miner spent three seasons with Stanford (2021-23), making 71 appearances (25 starts). He finished his college career with a 4.18 ERA in 183 innings, striking out 150 batters and walking 81.

The Houston Astros selected Dixon in the seventh round of the 2023 MLB draft. After being drafted, Dixon threw one inning for the Astros’ rookie league team in Florida.

2024 Stats: N/A

2023 Stats: 1 IP | 0 Runs | 1 Hit

Ross Dunn | Pitcher | Cottonwood HS

Single-A Fort Myers Mighty Mussels – (Minnesota Twins)

The 6’3 left hander threw five scoreless innings, striking out eight while walking one on April 23.

Boy, wasn’t that FUNN?! Ross Dunn strikes out 8 Palm Beach batters over 5 shutout innings🫡 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 8 K Bottom 6 | Mussels 0, Cardinals 0 pic.twitter.com/lsmn7LclSR — Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (@MightyMussels) April 24, 2024

Another Cottonwood Colt makes the list in pitcher Ross Dunn. Dunn went 6-10 with a 4.29 ERA in three college seasons. He pitched for the Florida State Seminoles (2021-22) before transferring to Arizona State for his junior season.

The Minnesota Twins selected Dunn in the tenth round of the 2023 MLB draft.

2024 Stats: 4 Games | 0-0 | 2.65 ERA | 17 IP | 20 Ks | 7 BB | 1.18 WHIP

BYU Cougars (9)

Jackson Cluff | Infielder

Triple-A Rochester Red Wings – (Washington Nationals)

Cluff’s two home runs in the first week of May came after he returned to the lineup from a stint on the injured list. Cluff went 2-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, on May 7.

JACKSON CLUFF 😤 7-2 Wings ⬆️6⃣ pic.twitter.com/qtT6s2yTEl — Rochester Red Wings (@RocRedWings) May 7, 2024

The 5’11 Cluff played two seasons at BYU (2016 & 2019), appearing in 96 games. He hit .313 as a Cougar, driving in 66 runs with four long balls. Cluff hit .325 and stole 12 bases in 2019.

The Washington Nationals selected Cluff in the sixth round of the 2019 MLB draft. The versatile infielder had been stuck at Double-A Harrisburg since 2021.

2024 Stats: 12 Games | .297 BA | 11 Hits | 3 2B | 2 HR | 6 RBI | 2 BB

2023 Stats: 86 games | .207 BA | 51 Hits | 7 HR | 27 RBI | 54 BB | 85 K

Triple-A Columbus Clippers – (Cleveland Guardians)

Schneeman has a trio of three-hit games in May, including a 3-5 day with three doubles against the Iowa Cubs on May 8.

#Guardians (INF/OF) prospect Daniel Schneemann only had one hit today (1-5 2RBI) for Columbus but is was a big game tying 2-run single in the 8th inning. The Clippers would go on to beat Iowa 6-to-4 in 10 innings. Schneemann now has 29 RBI’s in 34 games and is hitting .301 with a… pic.twitter.com/eRa8Iq4Gdt — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) May 10, 2024

The Cleveland Guardians drafted the lefthanded-hitting Schneemann in the 33rd round of the 2018 MLB draft after three seasons at BYU. The San Diego native hit .288 with 76 RBI, 16 stolen bases, and 21 doubles as a Cougar. His best year came in 2017 when he hit .317 with 13 doubles, two home runs, and 38 runs knocked and ten stolen bases.

2024 Stats: 34 games | .301 | 34 Hits | 7 HR | 29 RBI | 26 BB | 30 K

2023 Stats: 114 games | .267 | 112 Hits | 13 HR | 30 2B | 60 RBI | 59 BB | 100 K

Justin Sterner | Pitcher

Triple-A Durham Bulls – (Tampa Bay Rays)

The La Jolla, California native finished April with three consecutive clean outings but has struggled in his only two May appearances. Sterner’s ERA jumped from 2.25 to 3.50 when he was tagged for seven hits and five runs against the Nashville Sounds, Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers.

BISCUITS WIN! Justin Sterner gets the strikeout and seals the 2nd-straight series win for the Butter and Blue by a score of 2-1! pic.twitter.com/1L5lbS3w0J — Montgomery Biscuits (@BiscuitBaseball) June 26, 2023

Through three years in Provo, the 6’1 righthander went 8-4 with a 2.86 ERA in 27 games (17 starts). He went 8-3 with a 2.92 ERA in 2019, striking out 71 batters in 71 innings.

2024 Stats: 10 Appearances | 1-1 | 3.50 ERA | 18 IP | 20 Ks | 5 BB | 0.93 WHIP

2023 Stats: 6-1 | 5.27 ERA | 54.2 IP | 71 Ks | 21 BB | 1.39 WHIP

Ryan Brady | Pitcher | Park City HS

Double-A Northwest Arkansas Naturals – (Kansas City Royals)

The Laguna Niguel, California native has made two appearances in May. Brady gave up two hits, two walks, and a run against the Wichita Wind Surge, Double-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins.

The former Park City Miner signed as an undrafted free agent with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2022 after going 4-3 in 73.2 innings across three seasons at BYU. The right hander was used sparingly in his first two seasons with the Cougars before throwing 60.1 innings with a 3.73 ERA with a 4-3 record in 2022.

Brady was traded to the Kansas City Royals in a four-prospect swap in December 2023.

2024 Stats: 8 Appearance | 1-0 | 3.38 ERA | 13.1 IP | 13 Ks | 5 BB | 1.13 WHIP

2023 Stats: 4-4 | 2.69 ERA | 77 IP | 72 Ks | 19 BB | 1.13 WHIP

Austin Deming | Infielder | Snow Canyon HS

High-A Asheville Tourists – (Houston Astros)

The former Snow Canyon Warrior has three multi-hit games in May, including going 3-4 with an RBI and against Galveston on May 5.

Deming, the 2018 Utah Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year, played 35 games as a freshman for the Cougars in 2019. He went on to play 173 games at BYU; finishing with 28 home runs, 128 RBIs, and a .292 batting average. Deming exploded for 19 home runs and 68 RBI as a senior, besting his previous career-highs of seven bombs and 33 runs batted in.

The Houston Astros selected Deming in the 10th round of the 2023 MLB draft. In his first taste of professional baseball, he battled to a .159 batting average in 27 games at High-A Asheville.

2024 Stats: 16 Games | .288 BA | 17 Hits | 6 RBI | .734 OPS | 3 BB

2023 Stats: .159 BA | 14 Hits | 3 RBI | 14 BB | 34 K

Andrew Pintar | Utility | Spanish Fork HS

High-A Hillsboro Hops – (Arizona Diamondbacks)

The 6’2 righty is hitting .267 with five homers and 13 stolen bases in 2024. Pintar was 2-3 with a triple and home run while reaching four times on May 3. He has three two-hit games in seven May games.

FIRST-PITCH PINTAR STRIKES AGAIN!!! Hops outfielder Andrew Pintar records his second lead-off first pitch hit in the last two games, this time sending it over the left wall 😳#AllHoppedUp pic.twitter.com/DFRYlNJqxn — Hillsboro Hops (@HillsboroHops) May 9, 2024

A second baseman, shortstop, and centerfielder in three seasons (2020-22) with BYU, Pintar hit .298 with nine long balls and 46 RBI in Provo. His best season came in 2021 when he finished with nine homers and 32 RBI while hitting .333.

The Arizona Diamondbacks selected Pintar in the fifth round of the 2022 MLB draft, the highest Cougar draft pick in a decade. He hit .241 in 37 games at High-A Hillsboro in 2023.

2024 Stats: 28 games | .267 | 28 Hits | 3 2B | 2 3B | 5 HR | 13 RBI | 13 SB | 23 BB | 25 K

2023 High- A Stats: .241 BA | 34 Hits | 2 HR | 14 RBI | 11 BB | 36 K

Cy Nielson | Pitcher | Spanish Fork HS

High-A Greensboro Grasshoppers – (Pittsburgh Pirates)

After making seven appearances and allowing two earned runs in April, Nielson gave up two earned in one inning of work on May 10.

Love that appearance from Cy Nielson. He was recently mentioned in the BoD squad intriguing prospects outside our top 25https://t.co/XRLV7ABiZd pic.twitter.com/uUnCVtQIsN — Nola Jeffy 🏴‍☠️ (@NolaJeffy) March 13, 2024

Picked in the 40th round of the 2019 MLB draft by the now-Cleveland Guardians, Nielson signed with BYU instead. At BYU, the righthander went 6-6 with a 5.20 ERA in 88.1 innings. Nielson appeared in 28 games out of the Cougars bullpen in 2022, finishing with a 5.08 ERA in 33.2 innings while striking out 45 and walking seven.

The Pittsburgh Pirates selected Nielson in the eighth round of the 2022 MLB draft. The right-handed reliever threw 46.2 innings across 39 appearances for High-A Hillsboro in 2023.

2024 Stats: 10 Appearances | 1-1 | 3.00 ERA | 12 IP | 13 Ks | 7 BB | 1.25 WHIP

2023 Stats: 4-5 | 4.44 ERA | 46.2 IP | 53 K | 21 BB | 1.414 WHIP

Nate Dahle | Pitcher | Bear River HS

High-A Bowling Green Hot Rods – (Tampa Bay Rays)

The Logan, Utah native was touched up in his last appearance, earning the save despite giving up three hits and two earned run in two innings against Greensboro. Nielson has a 3.60 ERA in three May appearances.

Not 1⃣, not 2⃣, but 3⃣ strikeouts for Nate Dahle in an inning of work.#RevItUp | #MiLB pic.twitter.com/BjMpZh7J84 — Bowling Green Hot Rods (@BGHotRods) May 10, 2024

The 6’6 right-hander played one season at BYU after starting his collegiate career at the College of Southern Idaho. Dahle put himself on MLB scouts’ radars in 2022 when he made 25 appearances, finishing with a 2.74 ERA and 2-4 record. The Bear River product struck out 61 batters while walking 11 in his lone season with the Cougars.

The Tampa Bay Rays selected Dahle in the 13th round of the 2022 MLB draft. He finished last season with High-A Bowling Green, throwing 38.1 innings with a 2.82 ERA.

2024 Stats: 8 Appearances | 1-0 | 6.00 ERA | 12 IP | 17 Ks | 3 BB | 1.58 WHIP

2023 High-A Stats: 0-2 | 2.82 ERA | 38.1 IP | 42 Ks | 10 BB | 0.94 WHIP

Cooper McKeehan | Pitcher

High-A Quad Cities River Bandits – (Kansas City Royals)

McKeehan has been up and down this season, giving up runs in four of his seven appearances. The 6’1 right hander gave up a two-run homer in his only appearance of May.

Cooper McKeehan is the best KC Royals prospect you have not heard of https://t.co/sq4m2XA4lM — rob jannetty (@robjannetty) December 25, 2023

The Ann Arbor, Michigan native spent three years in Provo after joining the Cougars in 2020. McKeehan went 2-1 as a junior with a sterling 1.57 ERA in 23 appearances. He was 5-3 as a Cougar, finishing with a 3.56 ERA in 55.2 innings.

McKeehan was selected by the Kansas City Royals in the 16th round of the 2022 MLB draft. He finished 2023 at High-A Quad Cities, struggling to a 2-2 record and 8.78 ERA in 13.1 innings.

2024 Stats: 7 Appearances | 1-2 | 10.13 ERA | 8 IP | 8 Ks | 6 BB | 2.00 WHIP

2023 Stats: 10-3 | 2.70 ERA | 63.1 IP | 67 K | 22 BB | 1.074 WHIP

Utah Utes (2)

Blake Whiting | Pitcher | Salt Lake Bruins

Single-A Carolina Mudcats – Milwaukee Brewers

The Oakdale, California native has struggled with command through eight appearances in 2024, walking six batters alongside nine hits in 7.2 innings for a 1.96 WHIP. Whiting is 0-1 with three saves despite opponents hitting .290 against him.

Listed at 6’2 and 180 pounds, the righthander appeared in 41 games (one start) across two seasons (2022-23) for the Utes. Whiting finished his Utah career with a 6.08 ERA in 63.2 innings while striking out 73 and walking 27 batters.

The Milwaukee Brewers signed Whiting as a free agent following the 2023 MLB draft.

2024 Stats: 8 Appearances | 0-1 | 3 SV | 7.04 ERA | 7.2 IP | 10 Ks | 7 BB | 1.96 WHIP

2023 Stats: 0-0 | 0.00 ERA | 3 IP | 5 K | 0.000 WHIP

Zac McCleve | Pitcher

Single-A Charleston RiverDogs – Tampa Bay Rays

McCleve was placed on the 60-day injured list on March 24, 2024.

2024 Stats: N/A

2023 Stats: 0-0 | 0.00 ERA | 3 IP | 5 K | 0.00 WHIP

Utah Valley Wolverines (2)

Casey Anderson | Pitcher

Single-A Visalia Rawhide – (Arizona Diamondbacks)

The righthander made his season debut against Lake Elsinore on April 16 after opening 2024 on the 7-day injured list. It was an inauspicious start for the former Ute and Southern Idaho Golden Eagle as he gave up three hits and two walks on his way to allowing four earned runs in 1/3 of an inning. Anderson sandwiched two effective appearances around two rough outings to log an 8.44 ERA and 2.25 WHIP.

In one season at UVU, the 6’4 Anderson appeared in 15 games (8 starts). He threw 69 innings in 2023, finishing with a 4-1 record and 3.39 ERA.

The Arizona Diamondbacks selected Anderson in the 11th round of the 2023 MLB draft. Anderson threw 8.2 innings at Single-A Visalia, struggling to a 10.38 ERA against professional hitters.

2024 Stats: N/A

2023 Stats: 10.38 ERA | 1-2 | 8.2 IP | 8 K | 7 BB | 2.423 WHIP

Paxton Schultz | Pitcher

Triple-A Buffalo Bisons – (Toronto Blue Jays)

The Orem, Utah native has appeared in nine games (three starts) with a 1-1 record and 3.98 ERA for the Bisons. The 6’3 right hander had not given up more than one earned run in a single appearance since getting tagged for four hits and three earned against the Worcester Red Sox on April 5 until his last outing. In two innings against Worcester on May 8, Schultz gave up two hits and three runs while walking two batters.

The Buffalo Bisons put up five runs in the sixth inning to defeat the Indianapolis Indians on Saturday night at Victory Field, 9-3.

Indians Record: 15-14

Buffalo Record: 18-13

WP: Paxton Schultz (1-1)

LP: Brad Case (1-1) — Nick Jenkinson (@njenkinson1) May 5, 2024

Shultz appeared in 46 games (30 starts) over three seasons (2017-19) for Utah Valley, finishing his career with a 3-17 record and 4.61 ERA in 209 innings. As a junior in 2019, Schultz threw a career-high 99.1 innings in 15 starts. He ended the year with a 4.08 ERA and struck out 207 batters while walking 78.

2024 Stats: 9 Appearances | 1-1 | 3.98 ERA | 20.1 IP | 25 Ks | 16 BB | 1.57 WHIP

2023 Stats: 10.38 ERA | 1-2 | 8.2 IP | 8 K | 7 BB | 2.423 WHIP

Utah Tech Trailblazers (4)

Jayden Murray | Pitcher

Triple-A Sugar Land Space Cowboys – (Houston Astros)

Murray opened his fifth season of minor league baseball on the 7-day injured list, retroactive to May 31, 2023.

Murray threw 148 innings for Utah Tech in 2018 and 2019, ending his college career at 13-8 with a 4.38 ERA. He was 10-3 in 2019 with a 3.78 ERA.

The Tampa Bay Rays selected Murray in the 23rd round of the 2019 MLB draft. Murray reached Triple-A Sugar Land in his second season with the Astros organization.

2024 Stats: N/A

2023 Stats: 8.27 ERA | 2-4 | 41.1 IP | 42 K | 32 BB | 2.177 WHIP

Logan Porter | Catcher

Triple-A Omaha Storm Chasers – Kansas City Royals

A Phoenix, Arizona native, Porter is in a tough spot with 34-year-old All-Star Salvador Perez raking at the big league level for the Royals. Porter is hitting .343 with four homers and 12 runs knocked in for the Storm Chasers in 19 games. The 5’11 catcher went 3-5 with two doubles and a run scored against the Iowa Cubs on May 3.

Who? Logan Porter is hitting well, but we have a logjam of C’s in KC. Salvy would likely need to DH 100% to make a Porter call up make sense. CJ Alexander is hitting well, but he has a .750 career MiL OPS. And then who else besides guys who have already failed at the MLB level — Eric ⚾️ (@esherman_) May 4, 2024

Porter made his MLB debut in 2023 when the former Trailblazer hit .194 in 31 September at-bats. He became the first Utah Tech alum with an MLB home run when he went deep against the Astros in September 2023.

The Royals invited Porter to spring training 2024, where he hit .191 (4-21) with an RBI, three walks, and six strikeouts. The 28-year-old was assigned to the Royals Triple-A affiliate Omaha Storm Chasers.

In two seasons at Utah Tech (2017-18), Porter slashed .347/.483/.581 in 104 games. He hit ten home runs and had a career-high 72 RBI as a freshman in 2017.

2024 Stats: 19 games | .343 BA | 23 Hits | 4 HR | 12 RBI | 12 BB | 20 K

2023 Stats: 110 games | .232 BA | 88 Hits | 13 HR | 48 RBI | 60 BB | 113 K

Dylan File | Pitcher

Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles – Arizona Diamondbacks

The lifelong Diamondbacks fan is 2-2 with a 3.69 ERA after six starts with the Sod Poodles. File delivered his best start of the season in his last outing, scattering five hits in seven shutout innings with three strikeouts.

File signed with the club during the offseason and was assigned to Double-A Amarillo. He is 1-0 with a 4.50 ERA for the Sod Poodles.

“You always hear about the minor league grinders and that is so true. Minor league baseball is a grind.” – Former @Dixie_Baseball pitcher @dylan_file 🎥 FULL INTERVIEW: https://t.co/TqOmg6MG9E#DixieBlazers #TrailblazerWeekly pic.twitter.com/KtkBovD0fb — Trailblazer Weekly (@TrailblazerWkly) August 22, 2019

File spent 2023 in the KBO League with the Doosan Bears. He was released after experiencing elbow problems in June. File gave up nine runs in nine innings with the Bears.

In three seasons with Utah Tech (2015-17), File went 20-4 with a 3.12 ERA across 245 innings. He went 8-2 with two shutouts in 14 starts in 2017. He finished the year with a 3.58 ERA and struck out 75 while walking 37.

File was a 21st-round selection of the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2017 MLB draft.

2024 Stats: 6 Starts | 2-2 | 3.69 ERA | 31.2 IP | 17 Ks | 4 BB | 1.23 WHIP

2023 Stats: 0-1 | 8.00 ERA | 9 IP | 2 Ks | 5 BB | 1.67 WHIP

Kaden Hollow | Catcher

ACL – San Diego Padres

Hollow is currently in the Arizona Complex League with the Padres.

Off-SZN Work in the Lab with @kadenhollow and Diamondedgebassballtraining 🎯💪 pic.twitter.com/xJqUfMNx02 — Jimmy Flynn (@Jimmy_fly4) January 7, 2024

In three seasons (2020-22) with Utah Tech, the lefthanded-hitting catcher hit .317 with 18 home runs and 86 RBI. He followed up a freshman First-Team All-WAC performance with an even better 2022 season. Hollow hit .327 with 11 doubles, nine homers, and 39 runs knocked in as a sophomore.

Hollow signed with the San Diego Padres as an undrafted free agent in the summer of 2022.

2024 Stats: 4 Games | .375 BA | 2 2B | 2 RBI | 5 BB | 1.240 OPS

2023 Stats: 16 games | .314 BA | 11 Hits | HR | 6 RBI | 11 BB | 9 K

Salt Lake Bruins (3)

Joe Barlow | Pitcher | Riverton HS

Triple-A Charlotte Knights – Chicago White Sox

Barlow remains on the 60-day injured list after shoulder soreness forced the right-hander to miss his first spring training with the White Sox.

Originally a catcher at SLCC, Barlow’s right arm proved too valuable to stay behind the plate, prompting a battery flip to the mound. The Riverton High School product went 3-3 with a 2.12 ERA in 2016, striking out 51 batters in 46.2 innings to get on the radar of MLB scouts.

The Texas Rangers took Barlow in the 11th round of the 2016 draft. Barlow made his MLB debut in 2021 and made 79 appearances with Texas. He signed with the Chicago White Sox as a free agent after electing free agency following the 2023 season.

Career Stats: 3 Yrs | 79 Games | 4-4 | 3.05 ERA | 73.2 IP | 61 K | 27 BB | 1.0 WHIP

Eddy Alvarez | Utility

Triple-A Worcester Red Sox – Boston Red Sox

Alvarez has struggled his way to a .105 batting average in May. He is 3-19 with four strikeouts and a walk.

Chase Meidroth collected two more RBI tonight and has four in the series against the Buffalo Bisons. Meidroth singled to left field in the top of the second inning scoring Eddy Alvarez and Mark Contreras. He finished the night 1-for-4 with 2 RBI (18) and one BB. pic.twitter.com/T9oc39aSqZ — Beyond the Monster (@BeyondtheMnstr) May 11, 2024

The 33-year-old former Olympic speed skater is one of three Americans to win a Winter and Summer Olympics medal. Alvarez won a silver medal in Sochi’s 5,000-meter speed skating relay in 2014. Two years later, Alvarez was the U.S. flag-bearer at the opening ceremonies in the 2016 Tokyo games before winning a silver medal as part of the U.S. baseball team.

Alvarez split 2023 between the Milwaukee Brewers and Boston Red Sox Triple-A franchises, playing 64 games and hitting .283. He made his MLB debut for the Miami Marlins on August 5, 2020.

2024 Stats: 28 games | .220 BA | 3 HR | 15 RBI | 3 SB | 8 BB | 27 Ks

2023 Stats: .283 BA | 7 HR | 31 RBI | 17 SB

Breck Eichelberger | Pitcher | Riverton HS

Arizona Complex League Padres – San Diego Padres

The Snow Canyon High School alumnus spent three seasons with Salt Lake (2019-21). Eichelberger finished his Bruin career with an 18-6 record and 3.16 ERA. The 6’5 right hander spent two seasons with Abilene Christian in the WAC after leaving SLCC.

Eichelberger signed as a free agent with a San Diego Padres organization in 2023 after going 7-4 in 94-1 innings and 20 starts for the Wildcats. He finished a two year stint with Abilene Christian carrying a 4.29 ERA while striking out 79 batters against 44 walks.

Follow Locals in Pro Baseball With KSL Sports

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

KSL Sports coverage of Locals in MLB can be found here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Follow @bpreece24