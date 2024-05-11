On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

RSL Takes Early Lead With Highlight Header From Chicho Arango

May 11, 2024, 9:14 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOS ANGELES – Who else but Chicho?

Real Salt Lake was on its heels early against the LA Galaxy until Chicho Arango gave RSL some breathing room with a highlight goal in the 20th minute.

Real Salt Lake pushed down the pitch in the 19th minute following a dangerous attack from the Galaxy.

Alexandros Katranis put a great cross in the center of the box and let MVP candidate Arango do the rest.

He rose up above the defense and redirected the pass to just inside the right post for his 10th goal of the season.

Los Angeles had nine shot attempts (three on goal) in the opening 20 minutes.

Despite playing excellent defense, the home side still appeared to have all of the momentum. All it took was putting the ball in Arango’s possession to change that.

Of Real Salt Lake’s 19 goals so far this season, Arango has scored or assisted on 17 of them.

Real Salt Lake Looks To Keep Top Spot In West On Back Of Chicho Arango

Real currently holds the top seed in the Western Conference with a record of 6-2-3.

Despite coming off of an early U.S. Open Cup loss to New Mexico United, Real Salt Lake is undefeated in its last seven MLS matches with five wins and two draws.

RSL’s last MLS loss came over two months ago to Colorado on March 9.

However, they won’t have an easy matchup as they aim to build on their three-game MLS win streak.

The LA Galaxy holds the third spot in the West with a record of 5-2-4.

The Galaxy haven’t been as hot as RSL as of late with a 2-2-1 record in its last five. However, they have yet to lose at home in four games with two wins and two draws.

RSL and LA last met in October 2023. They played to a 2-2 draw in Los Angeles.

RELATED: Diego Luna’s 76th Minute Equalizer Gives Real Salt Lake Road Point

Both clubs look a lot different than they did last season though. The Galaxy was a bottom-five team in the MLS last season but has turned around to become a borderline contender in 2024.

The biggest difference for RSL this year has been the play of Chicho Arango. With nine goals and seven assists, Arango has become a serious threat for MVP.

Real Salt Lake will need Arango and the entire roster to step up this weekend as the game against LA could prove to have playoff implications.

The Galaxy sit just two points behind RSL in the standings. A loss would likely drop Real down to third in the West.

Real Salt Lake and LA face off one more time at America First Field on June 22. With both clubs competing for a playoff appearance, a win in at least one of the two matchups will be very important.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2024 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage of Chicho Arango and RSL? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Settles For Point As LA Forces Draw With Last-Minute Goal

A Chicho Arango brace wasn't enough as Real Salt Lake picked up just a point in a 2-2 draw with the LA Galaxy on Saturday.

22 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Softball Falls Short Of Pac-12 Title Repeat To UCLA Bruins

Utah softball had another incredible run in the Pac-12 Tournament but unfortunately wasn't able to retain their title, falling to UCLA.

32 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Chicho Arango Records First-Half Brace Against Galaxy In Los Angeles

Chicho Arango continues to be the heart and soul of Real Salt Lake as he led the club to a 2-0 first-half lead over the LA Galaxy.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Locals In MiLB: Former Cottonwood Hurler Porter Hodge Earns Promotion To Triple-A

After earning a spot on the Chicago Cubs' 40-man roster following 2023, former Cottonwood Colt Porter Hodge is one step away from the bigs.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Warriors Nearly Complete Impossible Late Comeback, Fall To Miami Sharks On Road

The Utah Warriors nearly completed a huge comeback in the final minutes against the Miami Sharks on Saturday but fell just short, 20-19.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Shilese Jones Aims To Honor Father, Fulfill Lifelong Olympic Dreams

Shilese Jones has faced many setbacks but nothing has affected her determination to complete her goal of competing in the Olympics. 

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

RSL Takes Early Lead With Highlight Header From Chicho Arango