Utah Softball Falls Short Of Pac-12 Title Repeat To UCLA Bruins

May 11, 2024, 10:34 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah softball had another incredible run in the Pac-12 Tournament but unfortunately wasn’t able to retain their title, falling to UCLA.

The Bruins sealed the deal with a single home run at the bottom of the sixth along with handling their business as the Utes went to bat at the top of the seventh with three quick outs.

UCLA walked away with victory and the final Pac-12 Title over defending champion Utah, 2-1.

A Tough Defensive Battle Doesn’t Go Utah’s Way

The final Pac-12 Title game for softball was a defensive battle that really didn’t see things break till the end of the game.

UCLA was first to score hitting a single home run at the bottom of the second. Karlie Davidson was the lone scorer for the Utes, also knocking a single home run out of the park to tie things up at the top of the fifth inning.

Unfortunately for the Utes, the Bruins would have some quick answers at the bottom of the sixth and top of the seventh to earn the last softball Pac-12 Title in conference history.

Up Next For Utah Softball

Despite coming up short in their Pac-12 Title efforts, the Utes still have more softball to look forward to as they turn their attention to the regional rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

Utah will find out their fate on Sunday, May 12 during the NCAA Tournament Selection Show.

The Utes, along with 63 other lucky teams will learn their destinations and opponents starting at 5:00 pm MT on ESPN2.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

