Box Elder County drive-in extensively damaged after kitchen fire

TREMONTON — A fire in the kitchen of a Tremonton restaurant and drive-in caused extensive damage to its building Saturday evening. According to fire authorities, nobody was injured.

Tremonton Fire Department said at 9:30 p.m., it sent multiple fire engines and support trucks to Mack’s Family Drive-In on 80 E Main Street.

Crews arrived to heavy smoke and fire immediately after entering the building, TFD said in a social media post. It said crews were able to contain the fire

It said there were customers inside, and employees, who were all evacuated safely.

Authorities said the cause is still being investigated.