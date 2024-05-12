On the Site:
Box Elder County drive-in extensively damaged after kitchen fire

May 12, 2024, 9:25 AM

A fire in the kitchen of Mack's Family Drive-In caused "extensive" damage to its building Saturday,...

A fire in the kitchen of Mack's Family Drive-In caused "extensive" damage to its building Saturday, May 11, 2024. (Tremonton Fire Department)

(Tremonton Fire Department)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

TREMONTON — A fire in the kitchen of a Tremonton restaurant and drive-in caused extensive damage to its building Saturday evening. According to fire authorities, nobody was injured.

Tremonton Fire Department said at 9:30 p.m., it sent multiple fire engines and support trucks to Mack’s Family Drive-In on 80 E Main Street.

Crews arrived to heavy smoke and fire immediately after entering the building, TFD said in a social media post. It said crews were able to contain the fire

It said there were customers inside, and employees, who were all evacuated safely.

Authorities said the cause is still being investigated.

A fire in the kitchen of Mack’s Family Drive-In caused “extensive” damage to its building Saturday, May 11, 2024. (Tremonton Fire Department)

