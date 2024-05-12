Sunday Edition: Brooke Walker

On this special Mother’s Day episode of Sunday Edition, Boyd Matheson sits down with Brooke Walker, host and executive producer of KSL TV’s Studio 5. Brooke shares lessons she has been taught by the women who have impacted her the most throughout her life She also shares with us an important family motto her mom instilled in their family growing up. Brooke talks about what she believes women are looking for and needing in today’s world, and the one thing she wishes every mother or woman could understand. Finally, Boyd shows us the origin story of Mother’s Day and how we can honor the original intent of Mother’s Day Founder, Anna Jarvis. Boyd also shares with us the value of a handwritten note and reflects on what it is like to be led, inspired, taught and loved by influential women.

