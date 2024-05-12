Jazz Fall In 2024 NBA Draft Lottery

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz were once again spurned by lady luck after falling in Sunday’s NBA Draft Lottery.

The Jazz entered the lottery with the eighth-best odds of winning one of the top four selections, but will select 10th after finishing the 2023-24 campaign with a record of 31-51.

The Atlanta Hawks won the lottery and will select first on June 26 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

No Luck For Jazz At NBA Draft Lottery

After failing to move up in the Victory Wembanyama sweepstakes last season, the Jazz will once again select in the middle of the lottery in late June.

This marks only the third time the Jazz have had top ten picks in back-to-back drafts, and the first time since selecting Gordon Hayward with the ninth pick in 2010, and Enes Kanter with the fourth pick in 2011.

The team selected Dominique Wilkins with the third pick in the 1982 draft, and Thurl Bailey in with the seventh pick in 1983.

Wilkins was traded to Atlanta before ever suiting up for the Jazz, while Bailey was the team’s representative at the draft lottery on Sunday afternoon.

The Jazz also own the 29th pick in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft, and the second pick in the second round (32nd overall).

NBA Draft Lottery Order

Here are the final results of the NBA Draft Lottery:

1. Atlanta Hawks

2. Washington Wizards

3. Houston Rockets

4. San Antonio Spurs

5. Detroit Pistons

6. Charlotte Hornets

7. Portland Trail Blazers

8. San Antonio Spurs

9. Memphis Grizzlies

10. Utah Jazz

11. Chicago Bulls

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Houston Rockets)

13. Sacramento Kings

14. Portland Trail Blazers (via Golden State Warriors)

The NBA Draft will be held June 26-27 on ESPN.

