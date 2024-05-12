Upcoming Olympic Debut ‘Sinking In’ For World Champ Sha’Carri Richardson

SALT LAKE CITY – World champion and track and field star Sha’Carri Richardson said the thought of her Olympic debut at the Paris 2024 Games is “slowly sinking in.”

Sha’Carri Richardson is ready for Paris 2024

After missing out on the Summer Olympics in 2021 following a disqualification, Richardson is ready to compete in her first Games in France.

RELATED: Gold Medalist Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Wants To Improve In Paris 2024

“It’s still like slowly, slowly sinking in because when I look in the mirror, I’m just like, ‘You are a world champion. You deserve that. You’ve worked for that,’” Richardson said of Paris 2024.

Breaking barriers and making history along the way. Throughout #WomensHistoryMonth, we’re sharing Team USA women on the road to @Paris2024. 🧵 World champion @itsshacarri is an icon on and off the track ✨ pic.twitter.com/QoYOqO6lIO — Team USA (@TeamUSA) March 1, 2024

Richardson previously qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after taking the crown in the women’s 100-meter dash at the United States trials.

After her impressive performance, Richardson was ruled out for the Tokyo Games after testing positive for cannabis use.

Now the track and field star is ready to move past the Tokyo Games and onto Paris 2024.

The Dallas, Texas native won three medals during the 2023 World Championships in Budapest. Richardson took home Gold in the 100m and 4 x 100m relay. She also won a bronze medal in the 200m.

Sha’Carri Richardson’s (@itsshacarri) incredible reaction to becoming the world 100m champion. 👑 pic.twitter.com/HvDyZafS8i — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) May 5, 2024

Before the World Championships, Richardson captured Gold at the U20 Pan American Championships in 2017.

Richardson turned professional in June 2019.

When are the Paris Olympics?

The 2024 Paris Summer Games will be held in France from July 26-August 11. Full coverage of the events will be available on KSL 5 TV, KSL NewsRadio, KSL Sports Zone, and KSLSports.com.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland