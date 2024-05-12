On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Upcoming Olympic Debut ‘Sinking In’ For World Champ Sha’Carri Richardson

May 12, 2024, 2:39 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – World champion and track and field star Sha’Carri Richardson said the thought of her Olympic debut at the Paris 2024 Games is “slowly sinking in.”

Sha’Carri Richardson is ready for Paris 2024

After missing out on the Summer Olympics in 2021 following a disqualification, Richardson is ready to compete in her first Games in France.

RELATED: Gold Medalist Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Wants To Improve In Paris 2024

“It’s still like slowly, slowly sinking in because when I look in the mirror, I’m just like, ‘You are a world champion. You deserve that. You’ve worked for that,’” Richardson said of Paris 2024.

RELATED STORIES

Richardson previously qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after taking the crown in the women’s 100-meter dash at the United States trials.

After her impressive performance, Richardson was ruled out for the Tokyo Games after testing positive for cannabis use.

Now the track and field star is ready to move past the Tokyo Games and onto Paris 2024.

The Dallas, Texas native won three medals during the 2023 World Championships in Budapest. Richardson took home Gold in the 100m and 4 x 100m relay. She also won a bronze medal in the 200m.

Before the World Championships, Richardson captured Gold at the U20 Pan American Championships in 2017.

Richardson turned professional in June 2019.

When are the Paris Olympics?

The 2024 Paris Summer Games will be held in France from July 26-August 11. Full coverage of the events will be available on KSL 5 TVKSL NewsRadio, KSL Sports Zone, and KSLSports.com.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Royals Fall Short In Road Match Against Chicago Red Stars

The Utah Royals continued their winless streak after falling to the Chicago Red Stars for the second time this season.

23 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Cameron Tucker Pulls One Back Against Red Stars For First Goal Of Season

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Royals pulled within a goal of the Chicago Red Stars thanks to a rocket from Cameron Tucker late in the second half. Cameron Tucker scores first goal with Royals The Red Stars hosted the Royals at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois on Sunday, May 12. During the 81st minute of […]

36 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Locals In The UFL: 2024 Week Seven Recap

Multiple players with ties to the state of Utah participated in the seventh week of the 2024 United Football League season.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Showboats QB Troy Williams Carted Off After Scoring Touchdowns In Week 7

Memphis Showboats quarterback Troy Williams scored a pair of touchdowns during Week 7 of the 2024 United Football League season.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Leaped In Lottery By Two Teams They Tried To Out-Tank

Call it irony, call it karma, the Utah Jazz had just about the worst possible outcome in Sunday's NBA Draft Lottery.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Hawks Win NBA Lottery In Year Where There’s No Clear Choice For No. 1 Pick

The Hawks won the NBA draft lottery, landing the No. 1 pick and a potential cornerstone player in a year where there’s no clear-cut choice.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Upcoming Olympic Debut ‘Sinking In’ For World Champ Sha’Carri Richardson