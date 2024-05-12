SANTAQUIN — Funeral arrangements for Santaquin Police Sgt. Bill Hooser are taking place Sunday afternoon, starting with a public visitation at Apple Valley Elementary.

The public visitation will start at 4 p.m. and end at 8 p.m.

Funeral proceedings for Hooser are expected to take place on Monday at 10 a.m. at UCCU Events Center at Utah Valley University.

Hooser will then be escorted to Santaquin City Cemetary.

Mourners can meet at the Park and Ride near 1200 West Center Street at 6 p.m. Sunday night to help tie ribbons and post flags in Hooser’s memory.

Delays and closures are expected to occur around UVU along parts of 1200 West and 850 South. Southbound I-15 itself will either be closed or delayed.

Learn more about Hooser and his life by reading his obituary.