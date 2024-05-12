On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
LOCAL NEWS

TRAX train derails in West Valley City on Sunday afternoon, no injuries reported

May 12, 2024, 3:26 PM | Updated: 5:42 pm

A TRAX train derailed Sunday afternoon at the Decker Lake Station in West Valley City. (Taylor McElreath)

BY MARK JONES


WEST VALLEY CITY A TRAX train derailed Sunday afternoon at the Decker Lake Station in West Valley City.

The location of the station is 3100 S. Decker Lane.

While the cause of the derailment is unclear, Utah Transit Authority posted on X that riders should expect major delays.

In a later post, UTA said the delays on the Green Line are expected between West Valley Central and River Trail Station. A bus bridge has been activated between the two stops. Decker Lake will not be serviced for the time being.

KSL was told it was a four-car train with the final car coming off the rails and striking a utility pole. There were about 16 people on board and there were no injuries.

UTA also told KSL a crane will be brought in later Sunday evening to remove the train off the tracks.

There were no injuries reported after a TRAX train derailed on Sunday afternoon in West Valley City. (Alston Crosby, KSL TV)

As of 5 pm. Sunday, UTA said there was a 15- to 30-minute delay on the Green Line between West Valley Central and River Trail stations. A bus bridge is expected to remain in effect until the end of service Sunday night.

UTA told KSL that there is hope that service will be restored on Monday.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

