Showboats QB Troy Williams Carted Off After Scoring Touchdowns In Week 7

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes and current Memphis Showboats quarterback Troy Williams was carted off the field after scoring a pair of touchdowns during Week 7 of the 2024 United Football League season.

Troy Williams scores twice before injury

The Arlington Renegades hosted the Showboats at Choctaw Stadium outside of Dallas, Texas on Saturday, May 11.

Williams led the Showboats’ effort with a two-touchdown performance.

With 7:45 remaining in the first half, Williams connected with Daewood Davis for a 14-yard touchdown. The score cut Arlington’s advantage to 22-9.

There it is! Daewood Davis takes one back for the @USFLShowboats 🚤🔥 pic.twitter.com/dz3SsLocSR — United Football League (@TheUFL) May 11, 2024

Later in the contest, Williams sprinted across the goal line for a 15-yard touchdown. Williams’ run trimmed the Renegades’ lead to 39-17 following a successful two-point attempt.

Troy Williams takes it himself for a @USFLShowboats TD 💪🚤 pic.twitter.com/GZrWHOqxj9 — United Football League (@TheUFL) May 11, 2024

Unfortunately for Showboats, Williams suffered an injury on the scoring play and was carted off of the field.

Memphis was unable to come back and beat Arlington. The Renegades won the game, 47-23.

Case Cookus comes into the game at QB for the Showboats after Troy Williams is helped off the field 🚤 pic.twitter.com/ufeNWc2aEr — United Football League (@TheUFL) May 11, 2024

Williams finished the game 14/21 passing for 127 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He also ran the ball six times for 34 yards and a touchdown.

With the loss, the Showboats fell to a 1-6 record.

Memphis’ next game is on the road against the Michigan Panthers on Saturday, May 18 at 2 p.m. (MT) on FOX.

About Troy Williams

Before his professional career, the Carson, California native attended Washington and Santa Monica College before transferring to the University of Utah. Williams played for the Utes from 2016-17.

During his two seasons with Utah, Williams threw for 3,569 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions with a 53 percent completion rate. He also ran the ball 151 times for 310 yards and nine touchdowns.

After his college career, Williams played in the Canadian Football League from 2019-22.

When @TroyWilliams_3 converted our 2nd possession in OT! ⚒️pic.twitter.com/WxMs4kE5XV — Pittsburgh Maulers (@USFLMaulers) June 25, 2023

Last season in the USFL, Williams threw for 1,414 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions. He also ran for 341 yards and three touchdowns.

