On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Showboats QB Troy Williams Carted Off After Scoring Touchdowns In Week 7

May 12, 2024, 3:18 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes and current Memphis Showboats quarterback Troy Williams was carted off the field after scoring a pair of touchdowns during Week 7 of the 2024 United Football League season.

Troy Williams scores twice before injury

The Arlington Renegades hosted the Showboats at Choctaw Stadium outside of Dallas, Texas on Saturday, May 11.

Williams led the Showboats’ effort with a two-touchdown performance.

With 7:45 remaining in the first half, Williams connected with Daewood Davis for a 14-yard touchdown. The score cut Arlington’s advantage to 22-9.

Later in the contest, Williams sprinted across the goal line for a 15-yard touchdown. Williams’ run trimmed the Renegades’ lead to 39-17 following a successful two-point attempt.

Unfortunately for Showboats, Williams suffered an injury on the scoring play and was carted off of the field.

Memphis was unable to come back and beat Arlington. The Renegades won the game, 47-23.

Williams finished the game 14/21 passing for 127 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He also ran the ball six times for 34 yards and a touchdown.

With the loss, the Showboats fell to a 1-6 record.

Memphis’ next game is on the road against the Michigan Panthers on Saturday, May 18 at 2 p.m. (MT) on FOX.

RELATED STORIES

About Troy Williams

Before his professional career, the Carson, California native attended Washington and Santa Monica College before transferring to the University of Utah. Williams played for the Utes from 2016-17.

During his two seasons with Utah, Williams threw for 3,569 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions with a 53 percent completion rate. He also ran the ball 151 times for 310 yards and nine touchdowns.

After his college career, Williams played in the Canadian Football League from 2019-22.

Last season in the USFL, Williams threw for 1,414 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions. He also ran for 341 yards and three touchdowns.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Royals Fall Short In Road Match Against Chicago Red Stars

The Utah Royals continued their winless streak after falling to the Chicago Red Stars for the second time this season.

24 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Cameron Tucker Pulls One Back Against Red Stars For First Goal Of Season

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Royals pulled within a goal of the Chicago Red Stars thanks to a rocket from Cameron Tucker late in the second half. Cameron Tucker scores first goal with Royals The Red Stars hosted the Royals at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois on Sunday, May 12. During the 81st minute of […]

37 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Locals In The UFL: 2024 Week Seven Recap

Multiple players with ties to the state of Utah participated in the seventh week of the 2024 United Football League season.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Leaped In Lottery By Two Teams They Tried To Out-Tank

Call it irony, call it karma, the Utah Jazz had just about the worst possible outcome in Sunday's NBA Draft Lottery.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Hawks Win NBA Lottery In Year Where There’s No Clear Choice For No. 1 Pick

The Hawks won the NBA draft lottery, landing the No. 1 pick and a potential cornerstone player in a year where there’s no clear-cut choice.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Upcoming Olympic Debut ‘Sinking In’ For World Champ Sha’Carri Richardson

World champion Sha'Carri Richardson said the thought of her Olympic debut at the Paris 2024 Games is "slowly sinking in."

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Showboats QB Troy Williams Carted Off After Scoring Touchdowns In Week 7