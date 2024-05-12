Locals In The UFL: 2024 Week Seven Recap

SALT LAKE CITY – Multiple players with ties to the state of Utah participated in the seventh week of the 2024 United Football League season.

Local Players in the UFL: Week 7 Recap

The UFL is a new spring professional football league created from a merger of the XFL and USFL in 2023.

Here is how the local players performed during the seventh week of the UFL season:

Former Utah Utes

Francis Bernard – Linebacker – D.C. Defenders (3-4)

The former Utah linebacker had five total tackles and four solo tackles in D.C.’s 22-9 loss to the Michigan Panthers on Sunday, May 12.

Next Game: @ St. Louis Battlehawks on Sunday, May 19 at 10 a.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN+

T.J. Pledger – Running Back – Houston Roughnecks (1-6)

The former Utah running back had 11 carries for 30 yards in Houston’s 15-12 loss to the San Antonio Brahmas on Sunday, May 12.

Next Game: @ Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, May 18 at 6 p.m. (MT) on ESPN2/ESPN+

Darrin Paulo – Offensive Tackle – Memphis Showboats (1-6)

The former Utah offensive lineman and the Showboats suffered a 47-23 loss to the Arlington Renegades on Saturday, May 11.

Next Game: @ Michigan Panthers on Saturday, May 18 at 2 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Salesi Uhatafe – Offensive Tackle – Memphis Showboats (1-6)

The former Utah offensive lineman and the Showboats suffered a 47-23 loss to the Arlington Renegades on Saturday, May 11.

Next Game: @ Michigan Panthers on Saturday, May 18 at 2 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Troy Williams — Quarterback – Memphis Showboats (1-6)

The former Utah quarterback was 14/21 passing for 127 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in Memphis’ 47-23 loss to the Arlington Renegades on Saturday, May 11. Williams also ran the ball six times for 34 yards and a touchdown.

Next Game: @ Michigan Panthers on Saturday, May 18 at 2 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Corrion Ballard – Safety – Michigan Panthers (5-2)

The former Utah defensive back had three total tackles and one solo tackle in Michigan’s 22-9 win over the D.C. Defenders on Sunday, May 12.

Next Game: vs. Memphis Showboats on Saturday, May 18 at 2 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Mika Tafua — Defensive End — Michigan Panthers (5-2)

The former Utah defensive lineman had two total tackles and one solo tackle in Michigan’s 22-9 win over the D.C. Defenders on Sunday, May 12.

Next Game: vs. Memphis Showboats on Saturday, May 18 at 2 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Pita Taumoepenu – Linebacker – St. Louis Battlehawks (5-2)

The former Utah linebacker had three total tackles, one solo tackle, one sack, and one tackle for loss in St. Louis’ 30-26 loss to the Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, May 11.

Next Game: vs. D.C. Defenders on Sunday, May 19 at 10 a.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN+

Former BYU Cougars

Tomasi Laulile — Defensive Tackle – Arlington Renegades (1-6)

The former BYU defensive lineman had one tackle in Arlington’s 47-23 win over the Memphis Showboats on Saturday, May 11.

Next Game: @ San Antonio Brahmas on Sunday, May 19 at 2 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Kai Nacua – Safety – Michigan Panthers (5-2)

The former BYU defensive back had eight total tackles and seven solo tackles in Michigan’s 22-9 win over the D.C. Defenders on Sunday, May 12.

Next Game: vs. Memphis Showboats on Saturday, May 18 at 2 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Samson Nacua – Wide Receiver – Michigan Panthers (5-2)

The former BYU wide receiver had six receptions for 45 yards in Michigan’s 22-9 win over the D.C. Defenders on Sunday, May 12.

Next Game: vs. Memphis Showboats on Saturday, May 18 at 2 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Former Utah State Aggies

Siaosi Mariner – Wide Receiver – Michigan Panthers (5-2)

The former USU wide receiver had one reception for five yards in Michigan’s 22-9 win over the D.C. Defenders on Sunday, May 12.

Next Game: vs. Memphis Showboats on Saturday, May 18 at 2 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Former Weber State Wildcats

Adam Rodriguez – Defensive End – Houston Roughnecks (1-6)

The former Weber State defensive lineman had two total tackles, one solo tackle, and one tackle for loss in Houston’s 15-12 loss to the San Antonio Brahmas on Sunday, May 12.

Next Game: @ Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, May 18 at 6 p.m. (MT) on ESPN2/ESPN+

Former Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Brock Miller – Punter – Michigan Panthers (5-2)

The former Southern Utah punter punted five times with an average of 47.8 yards per kick in Michigan’s 22-9 win over the D.C. Defenders on Sunday, May 12.

Next Game: vs. Memphis Showboats on Saturday, May 18 at 2 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Former High School Standouts

Gabriel Sewell Jr. – Linebacker – Houston Roughnecks (1-6)

The former Desert Hills standout and the Roughnecks suffered a 15-12 loss to the San Antonio Brahmas on Sunday, May 12.

Next Game: @ Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, May 18 at 6 p.m. (MT) on ESPN2/ESPN+

2024 UFL Teams & Stadiums

USFL Conference

Birmingham Stallions – Protective Stadium

Houston Roughnecks – Rice Stadium

Memphis Showboats – Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Michigan Panthers – Ford Field

XFL Conference

Arlington Renegades – Choctaw Stadium

D.C Defenders – Audi Field

San Antonio Brahmas – The Alamodome

St. Louis Battlehawks – The Dome at America’s Center

