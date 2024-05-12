Cameron Tucker Pulls One Back Against Red Stars For First Goal Of Season

On the Site:
May 12, 2024, 5:34 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Royals pulled within a goal of the Chicago Red Stars thanks to a rocket from Cameron Tucker late in the second half.

Cameron Tucker scores first goal with Royals

The Red Stars hosted the Royals at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois on Sunday, May 12.

During the 81st minute of action, Tucker rocketed a shot into the back of the net to trim Chicago’s advantage to a single goal.

Tucker’s goal made it a 2-1 game in favor of the home side.

It was the former BYU standout’s first goal with the Royals. Before joining the Royals, Tucker played for Gotham FC and the Houston Dash.

At BYU, Tucker recorded 16 goals and eight assists in 2021.

Utah’s match against Chicago is broadcast on NWSL+KSL Sports Zone, and KSLSports.com.

About Utah Royals FC

The Royals announced the club’s return to Utah and the National Women’s Soccer League for the 2024 season in March 2023.

Originally founded in November 2017, the Royals played in Utah from 2018-20. The franchise was moved to Kansas City in 2020 and plays in Missouri under the “Currents” nickname.

The Royals were first established in Sandy, Utah as an NWSL expansion club. The team played as the Royals for three seasons and held its home matches at America First Field, formerly known as Rio Tinto Stadium, which was also the home of Major League Soccer’s Real Salt Lake.

In December 2020, the NWSL announced that the Royals would cease to operate in Utah and the club’s players were transferred to Kansas City.

In January 2022, a new Real Salt Lake ownership group, led by David Blitzer and Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith, took hold of the option to bring an NWSL club back to the state.

The Royals kicked off their second stint in Utah on March 16.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

