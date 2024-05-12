Utah Royals Fall Short In Road Match Against Chicago Red Stars

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Royals continued their winless streak after falling to the Chicago Red Stars for the second time this season.

Royals drop match to Red Stars

The Red Stars hosted the Royals at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois on Sunday, May 12.

Utah lost to Chicago, 3-1.

90+7′ | Red Stars add one more in stoppage time#CHIvUTA | 3-1 — Utah Royals FC (@UtahRoyalsFC) May 12, 2024

The loss was a repeat of the Royals’ season opener in which Utah fell at home to the Red Stars in front of a sold-out crowd at America First Field.

The Royals dodged a disaster early in the contest. Only 18 seconds into the match, the Red Stars buried a shot into the net but the goal was rescinded due to an offsides penalty on Chicago.

After avoiding an early goal by the Red Stars, the Royals had multiple opportunities to strike first. However, Chicago’s Alyssa Naeher was on-point during his time on the pitch and blocked multiple early shots by the visitors.

In the 23rd minute, the scoreless play halted thanks to a strike by Jenna Bike of the Red Stars.

After Chicago’s goal, Utah’s Olivia Griffitts went down with a leg injury and exited the match in the 28th minute.

The rough stretch continued for the Royals when Mallory Swanson buried a penalty kick from the spot to give Chicago a 2-0 lead.

Utah trailed at the break, 2-0. During the opening half, the Royals controlled possession for 63 percent of the first 45 minutes plus 11 minutes of stoppage time. Utah posted eight shots, including five shots on goal. Chicago only managed two shots, including two shots on frame. However, the Red Stars took advantage of their scoring chances for a two-goal lead at the intermission.

Like the opening half, Utah had its chance but was unable to put a shot on frame into the net.

In the middle of the second half, the Red Stars lost Naeher to injury and Utah tried to take advantage of the change in between the posts.

During the 81st minute of action, Cameron Tucker rocketed a shot into the back of the net to trim Chicago’s advantage to a single goal.

Tucker’s goal made it a 2-1 game in favor of the home side.

However, Utah was unable to find an equalizer in the closing minutes.

Late in stoppage time, the Red Stars buried another goal to seal their victory at 3-1.

Despite controlling the ball for 62 percent of the contest, the Royals fell by a two-goal margin. Chicago only had seven shots compared to Utah’s 16. The Red Stars also posted only four shots on goal to the Royals’ eight shots on target.

Utah’s next match is on the road against the North Carolina Courage on Friday, May 17 at 6 p.m. (MT). The game will be broadcast on NWSL+, KSL Sports Zone, and KSLSports.com.

About Utah Royals FC

The Royals announced the club’s return to Utah and the National Women’s Soccer League for the 2024 season in March 2023.

Originally founded in November 2017, the Royals played in Utah from 2018-20. The franchise was moved to Kansas City in 2020 and plays in Missouri under the “Currents” nickname.

The Royals were first established in Sandy, Utah as an NWSL expansion club. The team played as the Royals for three seasons and held its home matches at America First Field, formerly known as Rio Tinto Stadium, which was also the home of Major League Soccer’s Real Salt Lake.

In December 2020, the NWSL announced that the Royals would cease to operate in Utah and the club’s players were transferred to Kansas City.

In January 2022, a new Real Salt Lake ownership group, led by David Blitzer and Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith, took hold of the option to bring an NWSL club back to the state.

The Royals kicked off their second stint in Utah on March 16.

