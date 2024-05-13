UTA officer hospitalized after suffering medical problem during chase

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah Transit Authority police officer was hospitalized Sunday after he suffered a medical problem during a pursuit.

The officer was chasing a woman on foot near 160 W. 2100 South, close to the Central Point Station, when he suffered a medical incident, said UTA spokesman Carl Arky. He was transported to Intermountain Medical Center. The officer never made contact with the woman, but she was later taken into custody.

Multiple police officers responded to the scene after a call went out of an officer down.

No other information was provided about the officer. His condition was unknown.

TRAX service in the area was not interrupted.