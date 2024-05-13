On the Site:
UTA officer hospitalized after suffering medical problem during chase

May 12, 2024, 6:19 PM

UTA police officers and seen around StorQuest Economy Self Storage at 160 West 2100 South in Salt L...

UTA police officers and seen around StorQuest Economy Self Storage at 160 West 2100 South in Salt Lake City, on Sunday May 12, 2024. After pursuing a female on foot a UTA officer suffered a medical incident to which he was brought to the hospital. The female suspect is now in custody. (Marielle Scott, Deseret News)

(Marielle Scott, Deseret News)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY SICILY STANTON, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah Transit Authority police officer was hospitalized Sunday after he suffered a medical problem during a pursuit.

The officer was chasing a woman on foot near 160 W. 2100 South, close to the Central Point Station, when he suffered a medical incident, said UTA spokesman Carl Arky. He was transported to Intermountain Medical Center. The officer never made contact with the woman, but she was later taken into custody.

Multiple police officers responded to the scene after a call went out of an officer down.

No other information was provided about the officer. His condition was unknown.

TRAX service in the area was not interrupted.

