Tony Finau Ties For 52nd Place At Wells Fargo Championship

May 12, 2024, 7:09 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

Tony-Finau-Wells-Fargo-Championship-2024

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah’s own and PGA Tour golfer Tony Finau tied for 52nd place at the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship in North Carolina.

Finau ties for 52nd place at Wells Fargo Championship

The event was held at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina from May 9-12.

Finau was one of six golfers to tie for 52nd place.

He opened the tournament with a round of 72. Finau then posted back-to-back days with scores of 73. He finished the tournament by shooting 74.

During his final round on Sunday, Finau posted three birdies, four bogeys, and one double bogey.

Tony Finau’s scorecard

Round One: 72 (+1)

Round Two: 73 (+2)

Round Three: 73 (+2)

Round Four: 74 (+3)

Final Score: +8

Leaderboard

1. Rory McIlroy (-17)

2. Xander Schauffele (-12)

3. Byeong Hun An (-9)

T4. Jason Day (-6)

T4. Sungjae Im (-6)

T6. Mackenzie Hughes (-5)

T6. Denny McCarthy (-5)

T8. Max Homa (-4)

T8. Sepp Straka (-4)

The purse for the Wells Fargo Championship was $20 million. The event’s last winner was Wyndham Clark.

About Tony Finau

The Salt Lake City native has played professionally since 2007.

The Houston Open was Finau’s ninth event of 2024.

He started the 2024 PGA Tour season by tying for 38th place at The Sentry on January 7. Following The Sentry, Finau placed tied for 25th at The American Express, tied for sixth at the Farmers Insurance Open, and tied for 47th at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

After Pebble Beach, Finau tied for 19th at The Genesis Invitational, tied for 13th at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, tied for 45th at THE PLAYERS Championship, and missed the cut at the Valspar Championship.

Then Finau tied for second at the Texas Children’s Houston Open before landing at 55th on the leaderboard at the Masters in April.

Following the Masters, the Utahn tied for 12th place at the RBC Heritage.

Finau has nine professional victories, including six on the PGA Tour. Finau won four events from 2022-23.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Tony Finau Ties For 52nd Place At Wells Fargo Championship