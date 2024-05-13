3 people injured in two-vehicle crash in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police said three people were sent to the hospital Sunday evening following a two-vehicle crash.

The crash occurred at the intersection of 1300 South and 2100 East just before 5 p.m. The crash involved two SUVs, according to police.

When emergency crews arrived on scene, they discovered two men injured inside a subcompact Audi SUV. Both men were transported to an area hospital. One man is listed in critical condition with potentially life-threatening injuries, while the second victim is listed in serious condition.

Based on the police investigation, the driver of a Toyota SUV, which was traveling west on 1300 South, struck the Audi as it was traveling south on 2100 East.

Police said the impact of the collision pushed the Audi into a parking lot nearby.

The Toyota came to a stop roughly 100 yards west of the intersection, according to police.

Police said they were informed by witnesses that the driver of the Toyota attempted to flee the scene on foot. However, the witnesses kept the driver at the scene until police arrived.

The driver of the Toyota was also transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said based on the debris field and the trajectory of both vehicles that speed likely played a role in the crash.

However, the crash is still under investigation.