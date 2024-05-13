On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Man had been holding woman against her will in his truck before killing Utah officer, police say

May 12, 2024, 9:28 PM | Updated: 10:39 pm

Michael Aaron Jayne, an Indiana man accused of intentionally running down and killing a Santaquin p...

Michael Aaron Jayne, an Indiana man accused of intentionally running down and killing a Santaquin police officer, was released from the hospital Saturday. Police say a woman had been in his semitruck against her will just before the killing. (Utah Department of Public Safety)

(Utah Department of Public Safety)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

PROVO — The semitruck driver accused of intentionally hitting and killing a Santaquin police sergeant has been released from the hospital and moved to the Utah County Jail.

Police say he had been holding a woman against her will inside the cab of his truck just before the killing.

Michael Aaron Jayne, 42, of Garrett, Indiana, was booked into jail Saturday for investigation of aggravated murder targeting law enforcement, attempted aggravated murder targeting law enforcement, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary, attempted murder, three counts of vehicle theft and fleeing from police.

Jayne is accused of hitting and killing Santaquin Police Sgt. Bill Hooser on May 5. Just before 6 a.m. that morning, police dispatchers received a report of a semitruck in the northbound lanes of I-15 “with an individual riding on the back of the trailer. The caller told dispatch that the Hells Angels were targeting the driver of the truck. The caller would not give his name,” according to a police booking affidavit.

Police in Juab County and Utah County began looking for the semitruck.

“Sgt. Bill Hooser with the Santaquin Police Department was positioned on the freeway median and spotted the semitruck as it was approaching the Santaquin Main Street exit,” the affidavit states. “Sgt. Hooser quickly caught up to the semitruck which had exited at mile marker 244 and then proceeded through the stop sign at the bottom of the off-ramp without stopping and continued up the on-ramp going back onto the I-15 northbound freeway.”

Hooser then turned on his emergency lights to pull the semi over, which it did. About the same time, a Utah Highway Patrol trooper arrived on scene. Both officers began speaking with Jayne through the driver’s side window.

‘Trying to help’

“The driver, who was later identified as Michael Aaron Jayne, was uncooperative and would not answer questions from the officers. The officers made several attempts to reassure Jayne of the reason for the stop and that he was not in any trouble with them. They told Jayne they were there trying to help,” according to the affidavit.

But at that point, a woman came out of the sleeper area of the semitruck’s cab, jumped out the passenger side door and ran to the officers with her hands up, according to the arrest report. After the woman briefly talked to Hooser, the sergeant made a gesture to the trooper indicating that Jayne needed to be detained.

“(The trooper) reached for the door handle of the truck while simultaneously telling the driver to exit the vehicle. As he did this, Jayne immediately locked the door, put the truck into gear and drove away northbound,” the affidavit states.

The officers then ran back to their vehicles.

“As they were running with their backs to the fleeing semitruck, the driver, Jayne, began to make a sharp U-turn in the northbound lane of travel and began to head south directly towards the officers and female. Jayne accelerated the semitruck very quickly to the point that black smoke was billowing out of the exhaust smokestack as it continued” toward the two officers and the woman, according to the affidavit.

Sgt. Hooser

“Sgt. Hooser was in the doorjamb of his patrol vehicle when he saw Jayne and the semitruck careening towards him,” the affidavit says. He then began to run toward the rear of his patrol vehicle when “Jayne turned the truck directly towards Sgt. Hooser. Jayne accelerated the semitruck until it struck Sgt. Hooser’s back.”

Hooser was crushed between the semitruck and the trooper’s patrol car and was killed.

Investigators say Jayne then attempted to hit the trooper and the woman, who both “jumped/ran from the path of the oncoming semitruck and were able to narrowly escape being struck.”

Jayne continued driving for about 100 feet, stopped in the shoulder of the road, and then ran, jumping a fence along state Route 198. Police say Jayne went to a nearby gas station where he unsuccessfully tried to steal two cars before finding an unlocked semitruck with the keys inside.

Jayne drove the semitruck south near Mona, Juab County, then abandoned it. Jayne then stole another vehicle with the keys left inside, a 1976 Ford F-250, and drove south into Nephi then to Mt. Pleasant, Sanpete County, according to the affidavit.

He then found a house where no one was home and stole a Ford F-150, police say.

Troopers later that morning located Jayne 170 miles away near Vernal after the owners of the truck reported it had been stolen. Investigators said he tried to flee at speeds over 100 mph until troopers were able to catch up and successfully complete a PIT maneuver, which caused Jayne to lose control of his vehicle and crash. Jayne was arrested and taken to a hospital for medical care.

When police questioned the woman found in Jayne’s semitruck, she said she initially got into his vehicle voluntary. But after getting into an argument at a truck stop in Beaver, she said she refused to get back into his semi. Jayne initially drove off, but returned to the woman and threatened her “with chemical bear spray and a knife” to get back in the truck, which she did, the arrest report says.

Extensive criminal history

Police note in the affidavit that “Jayne has an extensive criminal history with violent offenses over the last 20 plus years,” including convictions of assaulting and threatening police, resisting arrest, felony evading and domestic violence assault. He is currently on federal probation.

As of Sunday, no formal criminal charges have been filed against him.

Funeral services for Hooser will be held Monday morning in Orem.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

Riverdale fire crews at the barn and extinguishing the flames....

Michael Houck

Two runaway juveniles suspected of causing a barn fire in Riverdale, police say

Two juveniles who escaped a youth rehabilitation center in Riverdale are in police custody after allegedly causing a massive barn fire Friday.

2 days ago

Tammy Daybell's sister, Samantha Gwilliam, testifies during the murder trial for Chad Daybell on Fr...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Chad Daybell’s family members describe his changing demeanor, end times fixation before wife’s death

Jurors heard testimony from Tammy Daybell's relatives and the deputy coroner during Chad Daybell's trial on Friday.

2 days ago

[FILE] Jail Handcuffs (KSL-TV)...

Michael Houck

Man in custody after trying to kidnap a ‘young girl’ during track meet, police say

A local man is in jail for allegedly grabbing a girl against her will near Emery High School on Friday, according to the Emery County Sheriff's Office.

2 days ago

Police removed a woman from the covered sign atop the Family Fare supermarket in Midland....

Ed White, Associated Press

Woman was living inside rooftop grocery store sign with computer and coffee maker for a year

Police in Michigan say a startling discovery was made on the roof of a Michigan grocery store: A woman was living inside the store sign for roughly a year.

2 days ago

Handcuffs in a jail cell. (Ravell Call/Deseret News)...

Michael Houck

Three teens face felony charges for Syracuse house party shooting

Three teen boys were charged with multiple felonies after shooting another teen in the leg at a house party in January, Syracuse police say.

2 days ago

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill speaking about why his office will not press charges in...

Eliza Pace and Lindsay Aerts, KSL TV

Man will not be charged for girlfriend’s death in storage unit fire

A man arrested in connection to his girlfriend's death in a storage unit that caught fire will not be charged in the case, the Salt Lake County District Attorney announced Friday.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Man had been holding woman against her will in his truck before killing Utah officer, police say