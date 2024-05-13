Three injured, two in custody in Midvale stabbing

MIDVALE — Three people were injured, including a minor, and two suspects are in custody following a stabbing in Midvale.

According to Officer Quin Wilkins with the Unified Police Department, a call came in at approximately 3:35 a.m. of a possible stabbing with reports of children screaming near 6880 S. 700 West.

When police arrived they found three victims, two adults and one child.

The two suspects had left the scene.

All three were were transported to the hospital: the two adults with minor and moderate injuries and the child with minor injuries.

Police found the suspects’ vehicle and initiated a traffic stop near 650 W. 7200 South where they were able to take the two suspects into custody.

Wilkins said during their investigation they learned this was likely a domestic violence related incident involving an ex-boyfriend entering an apartment and injuring three people.

Although, Wilkins said it wasn’t immediately clear what relation the second suspect had to the people involved.

The case is under investigation and there is no risk to the public.