Crews remove derailed TRAX car, Green Line operating on schedule

May 13, 2024, 7:03 AM | Updated: 12:18 pm

There were no injuries reported after a TRAX train derailed on Sunday afternoon in West Valley City...

There were no injuries reported after a TRAX train derailed on Sunday afternoon in West Valley City. (Alston Crosby, KSL TV)

(Alston Crosby, KSL TV)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

UPDATE: Utah Transit Authority announced the TRAX Green Line is operating and back on its normal schedule. UTA crews successfully restored power, repaired tracks and a damaged cantilever electrical pole at Decker Lake Station ahead of schedule.

WEST VALLEY CITY — Crews were able to successfully move a derailed TRAX train car using a crane on Sunday evening in West Valley City, officials with Utah Transit Authority said.

TRAX train derails in West Valley City on Sunday afternoon, no injuries reported

The train, which is on the TRAX Green Line, derailed Sunday afternoon at the Decker Lake Station at 3100 S. Decker Lane. No passengers were on board when the train derailed just after 2 p.m. and no injuries were reported in the derailment.

The cause of the derailment haws not been determined.

“Internal, state, and federal authorities have been notified, per safety protocols, and the incident will undergo a thorough investigation,” the release stated.

Riders using the TRAX Green Line at West Valley Central and River Trail Stations are being transported by bus between the two stations and UTA said riders should plan on an additional 10-15 minutes more of travel time.

The Decker Lake Station will be out of service until repairs are completed.

“UTA is working diligently to return to normal service. Engineers estimate the repair of the tracks and a damaged cantilever electrical pole will take, at minimum, another 24 hours. It is possible the repairs could take several more days but UTA crews are working around the clock to try and restore service through the Decker Lake Station area as soon as possible,” the release stated.

UTA will provide updates via X, Transit app, text alert, and Customer Service (801-RIDE-UTA).

Local News

