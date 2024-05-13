Live Now:
LOCAL NEWS

Casey Scott visits Amber Bee’s Honey Butter

May 13, 2024, 11:06 AM

KSL TV's Profile Picture

BY KSL TV


KSLTV.com

FARMINGTON — In this segment Casey Scott is whipping up some deliciousness with Amber from Amber Bee’s Honey Butter!  Amber Bee’s Honey Butter got its start in 2019 when Amber was still just a senior in high school. What started as a way for her to pay for college, sports, and a religious mission, has since become her full-time business.

During Casey’s visit he got a special look at how the buzz-worthy butter is made and some tricks of the trade. Amber sources most of her honey right here in Utah’s Cache Valley. She’s got a variety of flavors to choose from but just a couple fan favorites are raspberry and frosted cinnamon roll. If you’re interested in more of what Amber Bee’s Honey Butter has to offer, make sure to check out her Instagram to see if she’s at a farmers market or boutique near you.

Share Your Story: Do you have a local story, business, fundraiser, or a community highlight you’d like Casey to come out to? Submit your ideas to Tyson at tjackson@bonneville.com and Casey could be visiting you next!

Local News

In this undated file photo released by Forest Guardians, a prairie dog eats in southwestern Utah. U...

Mary Culbertson

Utah prairie dogs went from near-extinction to conservation success. Here’s why

Utah prairie dogs were nearing extinction in the 1970s, and biologists are now celebrating a huge conservation victory due in large part to a communal effort.

5 minutes ago

KSL TV

Get in the Games with Casey Scott and Provo Canyon Table Tennis 

Casey Scott visited Provo Canyon Table Tennis in Orem, where he got served all there is to know about the world of Table Tennis.

3 hours ago

There were no injuries reported after a TRAX train derailed on Sunday afternoon in West Valley City...

Eliza Pace

Crews remove derailed TRAX car, Green Line operating on schedule

Crews were able to successfully move a derailed TRAX train car using a crane on Sunday evening in West Valley City. Some routes are still impacted by the station closure.

6 hours ago

generic emergency lights...

Eliza Pace

Three injured, two in custody in Midvale stabbing

Three people were injured, including a minor, and two suspects are in custody following a stabbing in Midvale.

7 hours ago

A public viewing was held for Sgt. Bill Hooser, 50, at Apple Valley Elementary School on Sunday eve...

Dan Rascon

Family of fallen Santaquin officer: ‘He died doing a job he loved’

The family of a fallen Santaquin police officer who was hit and killed by a semitruck driver a week ago says he wasn’t even supposed to be working that morning and was filling in for another officer.

14 hours ago

Several blocks designated as the procession route to the UCCU Center on Utah Valley University's ca...

Shelby Lofton

Veterans, police officers join community members to line funeral route with 250 American flags, blue ribbon

Several blocks designated as the procession route to the UCCU Center on Utah Valley University's campus are now lined with flags and ribbons. 

15 hours ago

