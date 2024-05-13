Casey Scott visits Amber Bee’s Honey Butter

FARMINGTON — In this segment Casey Scott is whipping up some deliciousness with Amber from Amber Bee’s Honey Butter! Amber Bee’s Honey Butter got its start in 2019 when Amber was still just a senior in high school. What started as a way for her to pay for college, sports, and a religious mission, has since become her full-time business.

During Casey’s visit he got a special look at how the buzz-worthy butter is made and some tricks of the trade. Amber sources most of her honey right here in Utah’s Cache Valley. She’s got a variety of flavors to choose from but just a couple fan favorites are raspberry and frosted cinnamon roll. If you’re interested in more of what Amber Bee’s Honey Butter has to offer, make sure to check out her Instagram to see if she’s at a farmers market or boutique near you.

