Utah High School 2024 Spring Championships Streaming Guide: Week 2

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – High School spring championships is in full swing with one week in the books of championship events.

The week of May 13 will feature 4A baseball, softball, track and field for all classifications, along with the first-ever boys volleyball state tournaments in 5A/6A.

The 4A baseball tournament will be held at Salt Lake Community College. The 4A softball tournament will be at Spanish Fork Complex. Track & Field championships will be at BYU. The 5A/6A boys volleyball tournaments will be held at UCCU Center on the campus of Utah Valley University.

KSL Sports is your exclusive streaming home of UHSAA Championship events. Every game can be streamed, here and on the KSL Sports App.

*NOTE: Each time is approximate. Games can have delayed start times if the previous game went longer than expected.

4A Baseball Tournament @ SLCC

Monday, May 13

No. 7 Crimson Cliffs vs. No. 2 Snow Canyon – Bracket Play Game 1 – 11:00 AM

No. 6 Park City vs. No. 3 Timpanogos – Bracket Play Game 2 – 1:30 PM

No. 8 Ridgeline vs. No. 1 Dixie – Bracket Play Game 3 – 4:30 PM

No. 5 Bear River vs. No. 4 Desert Hills – Bracket Play Game 4 – 7:00 PM

Tuesday, May 14

Loser of No. 7 Crimson Cliffs/No. 2 Snow Canyon vs. Loser of No. 6 Park City/No. 3 Timpanogos – Consolation Game 6 – 11:00 AM

Loser of No. 5 Bear River/No. 4 Desert Hills vs. Loser of No. 8 Ridgeline/No. 1 Dixie – Consolation Game 5 – 1:30 PM

Winner of No. 7 Crimson Cliffs/No. 2 Snow Canyon vs. Loser of No. 6 Park City/No. 3 Timpanogos – Bracket Play Game 8 – 4:30 PM

Winner of No. 5 Bear River/No. 4 Desert Hills vs. Loser of No. 8 Ridgeline/No. 1 Dixie – Bracket Play Game 7 – 7:00 PM

Wednesday, May 15

TBD vs. TBD – Bracket Play Game 10 – 11:00 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Bracket Play Game 9 – 1:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Bracket Play Game 12 – 4:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Bracket Play Game 11 – 7:00 PM

Thursday, May 16

TBD vs. TBD – Bracket Play Game 14 (If Necessary) – 4:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Bracket Play Game 13 (If Necessary) – 7:00 PM

Friday, May 17

TBD vs. TBD – Championship Game 1 – 7:00 PM

Saturday, May 18

TBD vs. TBD – Championship Game 2 – 11:00 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Championship Game 3 (If Necessary) – 1:30 PM

4A Softball Tournament @ Spanish Fork Complex

Wednesday, May 15

No. 7 Bear River vs. No. 2 Desert Hills – Bracket Play Game 1 – 12:00 PM

No. 6 Payson vs. No. 3 Snow Canyon – Bracket Play Game 2 – 12:00 PM

No. 8 Hurricane vs. No. 1 Ridgeline – Bracket Play Game 3 – 12:00 PM

No. 12 Crimson Cliffs vs. No. 4 Cedar – Bracket Play Game 4 – 12:00 PM

Loser of No. 8 Hurricane/No. 1 Ridgeline vs. Loser of No. 12 Crimson Cliffs/No. 4 Cedar – Bracket Play Game 5 – 2:30 PM

Loser of No. 7 Bear River/No. 2 Desert Hills vs. Loser of No. 6 Payson/No. 3 Snow Canyon – Bracket Play Game 6 – 2:30 PM

Winner of No. 8 Hurricane/No. 1 Ridgeline vs. Loser of No. 12 Crimson Cliffs/No. 4 Cedar – Bracket Play Game 7 – 2:30 PM

Winner No. 7 Bear River/No. 2 Desert Hills vs. Loser of No. 6 Payson/No. 3 Snow Canyon – Bracket Play Game 8 – 2:30 PM

Thursday, May 16

TBD vs. TBD – Bracket Play Game 9 – 10:30 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Bracket Play Game 10 – 10:30 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Bracket Play Game 11 – 12:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Bracket Play Game 12 – 12:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Bracket Play Game 13 (If Necessary) – 2:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Bracket Play Game 14 (If Necessary) – 2:30 PM

Friday, May 17

TBD vs. TBD – Championship Game 1 – 12:00 PM

Saturday, May 18

TBD vs. TBD – Championship Game 2 – 12:00 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Championship Game 3 (If Necessary) – 2:30 PM

Track & Field Championships @ BYU

Thursday, May 16

5A/6A Track & Field Trials – Track Events – 10:00 AM

5A/6A Track & Field Trials – Field Events – 10:00 AM

Friday, May 17

1A/2A/3A/4A Track & Field Trials – Track Events – 8:00 AM

1A/2A/3A/4A Track & Field Trials – Field Events – 9:00 AM

Saturday, May 18

1A/2A/3A/4A/5A/6A Track & Field Championships – Track Events – 7:30 AM

1A/2A/3A/4A/5A/6A Track & Field Championships – Field Events – 8:00 AM

5A Boys Volleyball Tournament @ UVU

Thursday, May 16

TBD vs. TBD – Second Round Match 17 – 9:00 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Second Round Match 18 – 9:00 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Second Round Match 19 – 9:00 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Second Round Match 20 – 9:00 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Second Round Match 21 – 10:30 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Second Round Match 22 – 10:30 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Second Round Match 23 – 10:30 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Second Round Match 24 – 10:30 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Quarterfinal Match 25 – 12:00 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Quarterfinal Match 26 – 12:00 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Match 1 – 12:00 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Match 2 – 12:00 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Quarterfinal Match 27 – 1:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Quarterfinal Match 28 – 1:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Match 3 – 1:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Match 4 – 1:30 PM

Friday, May 17

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Match 5 – 10:00 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Match 6 – 10:00 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Quarterfinal Loss Match 32 – 11:30 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Quarterfinal Loss Match 33 – 11:30 AM

TBD vs. TBD – 5th/7th Place Match 34 – 1:00 PM

TBD vs. TBD – 6th/8th Place Match 7 – 1:00 PM

Saturday, May 18

TBD vs. TBD – Semifinal Match 29 – 10:00 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Semifinal Match 30 – 10:00 AM

TBD vs. TBD – 3rd/4th Place Match 36 – 1:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Championship Match – 4:00 PM

6A Boys Volleyball Tournament @ UVU

Thursday, May 16

TBD vs. TBD – Second Round Match 17 – 3:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Second Round Match 18 – 3:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Second Round Match 19 – 3:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Second Round Match 20 – 3:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Second Round Match 21 – 5:00 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Second Round Match 22 – 5:00 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Second Round Match 23 – 5:00 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Second Round Match 24 – 5:00 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Quarterfinal Match 25 – 6:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Quarterfinal Match 26 – 6:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Match 1 – 6:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Match 2 – 6:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Quarterfinal Match 27 – 8:00 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Quarterfinal Match 28 – 8:00 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Match 3 – 8:00 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Match 4 – 8:00 PM

Friday, May 17

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Match 5 – 10:00 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Match 6 – 10:00 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Quarterfinal Loss Match 32 – 11:30 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Quarterfinal Loss Match 33 – 11:30 AM

TBD vs. TBD – 5th/7th Place Match 34 – 1:00 PM

TBD vs. TBD – 6th/8th Place Match 7 – 1:00 PM

Saturday, May 18

TBD vs. TBD – Semifinal Match 29 – 11:30 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Semifinal Match 30 – 11:30 AM

TBD vs. TBD – 3rd/4th Place Match 36 – 1:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Championship Match – 6:30 PM

Rewatch 4A Baseball Tournament

Rewatch 4A Softball Tournament

Rewatch Track & Field Championships

Rewatch 5A Boys Volleyball Tournament

Rewatch 6A Boys Volleyball Tournament

Follow @kslsports