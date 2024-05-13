Live Now:
Sgt. Bill Hooser funeral
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Get in the Games with Casey Scott and Provo Canyon Table Tennis 

May 13, 2024, 10:31 AM

KSL TV's Profile Picture

BY KSL TV


KSLTV.com

OREM — For this segment of Get in the Games, Casey Scott visited Provo Canyon Table Tennis in Orem, where he got served all we need to know about the world of Table Tennis. Get in the Games is a segment where every Tuesday leading up to the Summer Olympic Games, we will check out a different Olympic sport and find out how you can get involved here in Utah.

Casey’s visit to Provo Canyon Table Tennis gave us an inside look at the sport of Table Tennis. With a number of star students demonstrating their skills, we got a great representation of how fast and accurate these athletes really are. Many of the students had only been playing Table Tennis for just a few months to a few years, showcasing just how quick of a sport it is to pick up. If you’re interested in learning more about how you can get involved in Table Tennis, Provo Canyon Table Tennis practices for a couple of hours on Thursdays and Saturdays each week and no experience is needed to get started.

Share Your Story: Do you have a local story, business, fundraiser, or a community highlight you’d like Casey to come out to? Submit your ideas to Tyson at tjackson@bonneville.com and Casey could be visiting you next!

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

In this undated file photo released by Forest Guardians, a prairie dog eats in southwestern Utah. U...

Mary Culbertson

Utah prairie dogs went from near-extinction to conservation success. Here’s why

Utah prairie dogs were nearing extinction in the 1970s, and biologists are now celebrating a huge conservation victory due in large part to a communal effort.

5 minutes ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

KSL TV

Casey Scott visits Amber Bee’s Honey Butter

Casey Scott is whipping up some deliciousness with Amber from Amber Bee's Honey Butter! 

2 hours ago

There were no injuries reported after a TRAX train derailed on Sunday afternoon in West Valley City...

Eliza Pace

Crews remove derailed TRAX car, Green Line operating on schedule

Crews were able to successfully move a derailed TRAX train car using a crane on Sunday evening in West Valley City. Some routes are still impacted by the station closure.

6 hours ago

generic emergency lights...

Eliza Pace

Three injured, two in custody in Midvale stabbing

Three people were injured, including a minor, and two suspects are in custody following a stabbing in Midvale.

7 hours ago

A public viewing was held for Sgt. Bill Hooser, 50, at Apple Valley Elementary School on Sunday eve...

Dan Rascon

Family of fallen Santaquin officer: ‘He died doing a job he loved’

The family of a fallen Santaquin police officer who was hit and killed by a semitruck driver a week ago says he wasn’t even supposed to be working that morning and was filling in for another officer.

14 hours ago

Several blocks designated as the procession route to the UCCU Center on Utah Valley University's ca...

Shelby Lofton

Veterans, police officers join community members to line funeral route with 250 American flags, blue ribbon

Several blocks designated as the procession route to the UCCU Center on Utah Valley University's campus are now lined with flags and ribbons. 

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Get in the Games with Casey Scott and Provo Canyon Table Tennis 