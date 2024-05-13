Get in the Games with Casey Scott and Provo Canyon Table Tennis 

OREM — For this segment of Get in the Games, Casey Scott visited Provo Canyon Table Tennis in Orem, where he got served all we need to know about the world of Table Tennis. Get in the Games is a segment where every Tuesday leading up to the Summer Olympic Games, we will check out a different Olympic sport and find out how you can get involved here in Utah.

Casey’s visit to Provo Canyon Table Tennis gave us an inside look at the sport of Table Tennis. With a number of star students demonstrating their skills, we got a great representation of how fast and accurate these athletes really are. Many of the students had only been playing Table Tennis for just a few months to a few years, showcasing just how quick of a sport it is to pick up. If you’re interested in learning more about how you can get involved in Table Tennis, Provo Canyon Table Tennis practices for a couple of hours on Thursdays and Saturdays each week and no experience is needed to get started.

Share Your Story: Do you have a local story, business, fundraiser, or a community highlight you’d like Casey to come out to? Submit your ideas to Tyson at tjackson@bonneville.com and Casey could be visiting you next!