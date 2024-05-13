Live Now:
ESPN: Former Utah State Center Great Osobor Commits To Washington

May 13, 2024, 9:57 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah State men’s basketball center Great Osobor followed Danny Sprinkle to Seattle by committing to the Washington Huskies, according to ESPN.

NBA Draft expert Jonathan Givony shared the news of Osobor’s decision to join UW’s program on Monday, May 13.

Osobor entered the NCAA’s transfer portal in April after Sprinkle left USU for Washington. After Sprinkle’s departure, Utah State hired Jerrod Calhoun from Youngstown State as the school’s next head coach.

The former Aggie will make two million dollars in NIL deals by joining the Huskies’ men’s basketball team, per Givony.

“Great Osobor, the top-available player in the transfer portal, has committed to Washington, George Langberg of GSL Sports Group told ESPN,” the ESPN analyst shared on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Osobor will be the highest-paid known player in college basketball, with 2 million dollars of NIL deals already in place.”

Last season, the Huskies posted a 17-15 record, including 9-11 in Pac-12 Conference action.

Next season will be Washington’s first year as a member of the Big Ten Conference.

Great Osobor last season

After playing for Sprinkle for two seasons at Montana State to open his college career, Osobor followed the head coach to Logan for the 2023-24 season.

During his lone season with the Aggies, Osobor averaged 17.7 points per game on 57.7 percent shooting. He also posted 5.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.4 blocks, and 1.3 steals in 33.7 minutes per contest. He played in and started 35 games for USU.

For his play, Osobor was honored as Mountain West Player of the Year.

RELATED: Utah State’s Great Osobor Honored By Media As Newcomer Of The Year

The former USU standout helped the Aggies to a 28-7 record, including 14-4 in Mountain West Conference games. USU captured the regular season Mountain West title.

Osobor and the Aggies earned a bid to the NCAA Tournament as a No. 8 seed. USU defeated No. 9 TCU in the first round of the tourney before getting eliminated by No. 1 Purdue in the Round of 32.

